What is next for the Georgia Football Program?

Brooks Austin

It was never close. From the moment LSU got it's hands on the ball for the first time to the final whistle as they ran the clock out to win their first SEC title since the last time they stomped Georgia in the conference title game in 2011. 

If last night proved anything, it's that the Georgia Football program has room to improve. 

The great news is, Kirby Smart has recruited at the highest level the school has ever seen, and the current roster is 68% freshmen and sophomores. The bad news, Georgia is still having problems getting over the SEC West, whether it be in the SECCG or the National Title game. 

So, it's time to ask the question - apart from the bowl game - what's next for the Georgia football program?  

Bowl Game: 

Based on Georgia only falling to the fifth spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, it's safe to assume they will be in Lousiana for the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season. 

Replacing those who leave: 

D'Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas are virtual locks to leave for the NFL Draft. Both have received first-round grades from several different entities. Thomas has been rumored to be as high as a Top-5 pick. So, you can almost guarantee you'll be replacing them next season. 

The next group of juniors that will have to make a decision are guys like Richard LeCounte, Solomon Kindley, and Monty Rice. Do they receive high enough evaluations to make the leap and leave early? If all three were to declare they would certainly be drafted, the only question is how high. 

Oh, and there's that guy Jake Fromm who could declare as well. 

Seniors: Tae Crowder, J.R. Reed, Brian Herrien, Rodrigo Blankenship, Tyler Clark, Tyler Simmons, Charlie Woerner, Michael Barnett, Lawrence Cager, Eli Wolf. All starters or vital players. All gone. 

Do they make an offensive change? 

If I had a nickel for every time I've heard the "fire James Coley" take on social media, I'd be one wealthy man. It's not that simple. Kirby Smart, like most great coaches, is someone who has his identity lathered on everything in the program. Which means even though he's a defensive coach, his ideals of an offense are entangled in the product placed on the field on Saturdays. 

That being said, will Smart be open to bringing in someone that will instill more modern offensive schemes? They have to find ways to get easier completions for their quarterback. Jake Fromm was 14/19 on attempts less than 10 yards and 6/23 on deeper routes. 

Assistant coaches leaving: 

Sam Pittman has already taken the head coaching job at Arkansas, and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been linked to the Memphis job. At this point, Georgia should begin to expect assistants to be plucked from their program on a perrenial basis. Last season it was defensive coordinator Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Tucker was hired as the head coach at Colorado, and Chaney assumed the OC role in Tennessee. 

How will they finish out the 2020 recruiting class? 

Georgia currently only has 15 commits in the 2020 recruiting cycle and is most likely set to take 23 commits in the class. So, after the tough loss to LSU how will they round out the class? 

Georgia has had three 5-star QBs and we’ve not gotten them any better. As much as I got frustrated with Mike Bobo, Stafford, Greene and Murray all improved once they became Bulldogs.

