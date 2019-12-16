Georgia Football: What's Next if Jake Fromm Enters the NFL Draft?

Despite a rough last five games - completing just 49.5% of his passes - Jake Fromm's draft stock is still ranging anywhere from late first to as low as the third round. The latest buzz around the Georgia program, however, is that Jake Fromm is likely to enter the NFL Draft.

Though the situation is still rather fluid and a final decision has not been made, the question still remains. What does the future of the quarterback position look like without Jake Fromm at the helm?

Let's start with the quarterbacks on the current roster:

Stetson Bennett: Bennett has occupied the backup role at Georgia for the 2019 season and has seen action in the handful of blowout victories for the Bulldogs this season. After being recognized as one of the best scout team players for UGA during the 2017 season, Bennett lit it up at Jones County junior college before transferring back to UGA. Certainly, Bennett would be a decent "stop-gap" for the Georgia program. Though, his ceiling isn't as high as some would like at the position.

D'Wan Mathis: Mathis appeared to be heading to Ohio State following an excellent high school career at Oak Park in Michigan, until Kirby flipped him to UGA. Mathis is a pro-style quarterback with one of the stronger arms you will find in the college ranks. Though he is still a raw product and his practice time has been limited this season due to a brain surgery this offseason. Mathis will certainly compete for the job next season no matter who's on the roster.

Other QBs on current roster: Nathan Priestley & John Seter. Austin Kirksey from Nevada will be on the roster in a walk-on role as well.

Incoming Freshmen:

Just a couple days away from early national signing day, Carson Beck is the only QB commit in the 2020 class, and though he's immensely talented, I don't know if Kirby is ready to hand the keys over to him as a freshman. Though, with Beck signing early he could come in and learn the offense quickly enough to compete in fall camp for the starting role.

Rumors have been surrounding CJ Stroud since Georgia offered the 2nd ranked pro-style QB in the 2020 cycle, but as of now, we believe he will be headed to Ohio State.

Transfer Market:

We believe that this is the most likely response from Kirby Smart and his staff if Jake Fromm does enter the NFL Draft. A player like D'Eriq King from Houston is absolutely at play. The electrifying quarterback prospect has already followed offensive coordinator James Coley on Twitter. Though, he has not yet officially entered the transfer portal.

We fully expect that they would exhaust all efforts in the transfer portal.