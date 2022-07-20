What Should Fans Look For In Stetson Bennett's Presser?

Player interviews don't always provide entertainment value. Players are put through media training rather early at elite programs like Georgia's and shock quotes aren't something that will be available on Wednesday when the Bulldogs face the media.

The opposite can be said of quarterback Stetson Bennett. He has participated in several high-profile interviews during his tenure at Georgia and is one of the more genuine and natural speakers available, filled with entertaining moments on the microphone.

Bennett may purposefully drop morsels of truth within the confines of the interview. While Stetson has never been one to stir the pot, he has offered previous commentary that helped fans understand the program's state more.

Narratives continue to follow Bennett into his sixth season of college football. Despite winning a national title, he continues to be overlooked weekly. Bennett surely sees that doubt and has a chance to respond.

Bennett discussed dealing with public ridicule following a win over Kentucky at home in the 2021 season. He explained that he doesn't take stock because that doubt "doesn't reflect his teammates or coaching staff's belief in him."

He could continue to underscore that point during his media availability. After all, he is coming off a national title win and still gets scrutinized, something that in a vacuum is laughable.

Bennett is the unquestioned leader of this football team, so he also could provide us with a player's perspective on the contrast between this team and the previous. The 2021 team brought a historic effort level to practice every day, ultimately pushing them over.

Is the program still bringing that level of intensity to workouts? How does he feel about the key pieces stepping into new roles to replace former standouts? These are all things fans are desperate to know, and Bennett likely has the answers.

Of course, he will likely remain even keel throughout the interview process. Head coach Kirby Smart views Bennett as an extension of his coaching staff in some ways, mainly because Bennett remains guarded with answers in the public eye.

However, even Smart offers shreds of truth in fleeting moments. While those are few and far between, it shows that it only takes one well-timed question to get an answer that helps fans grasp the current state of affairs.

While Bennett is this team's starting quarterback, the future at the position remains murky. Perhaps he offers an opinion on where the quarterback room stands behind him because there will be a new starter under center in 2023.

Another exciting subplot to monitor is how Bennett presents himself. He has been the man on campus since January and was Georgia's unquestioned starter for the first time in his collegiate career.

What does Bennett look like when presented as the face of the program? Everyone knows No. 13 is the guy for the Bulldogs, and his appearance in media viewing will reflect the product his teammates see every day.

This offseason was uncharted territory for Bennett. While the public has never been high on his ability, voices inside the program couldn't be more confident in his abilities. The locker room loves his presence, and the student body is behind him.

That's a lot to deal with for a young man. Bennett's track record indicates that he will handle the process with maturity and take things one day at a time, but we can see for ourselves on Wednesday.