Over/Under: Just Where Will Jake Fromm go in the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

With potentially five former Georgia Bulldogs set to be taken in the Top-100 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, there's plenty of wonderment surrounding where they might end up landing. None more polarizing than Jake Fromm. Fromm has gone from potential first-round pick at the start of the 2019 season, to fighting to stay in the first 64 selections. 

Sure, we know there are several teams interested in the 6'2, 220-pound prospect that's started the last 42 games for the University of Georgia, and did so the tune of a (35-7) overall record. The two teams most commonly referenced are the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots, neither of which possess a second-round pick. 

So, with Vegas setting an Over/Under for Jake Fromm's draft positioning at 60.5, it provides a bit more clarity as to who one of the other potential suitors for his services might be. 

The Tennessee Titans hold the 61st overall selection. 

Las Vegas bookmakers haven't made a living based on coincidence. Though the Titans just extended their franchise quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, they let Marcus Mariota walk in free agency. Meaning the run-heavy, pro-style, turn your back to the defense, football team is in need of a "game managing" backup quarterback. Well, look no further than Jake Fromm. 

It appears Vegas is under the impression that the Saints, Pats, and Titans are all potential landing spots, and as it sits now, Tennessee will get the first crack at selecting Fromm at pick 61. 

USATSI_12383278
Kirby Smart and Bill Belichi

Firepower to trade up: 

The Patriots have not one, but three third-round selections in this year's NFL Draft so they certainly have enough firepower to move up to 60th overall to take Jake Fromm. And though there's been a baker's dozen worth of articles and storylines pumping up their belief in Jarrett Stidham, you can't put too much weight into those types of pub pieces during draft time. Nor can you fully identify the motives behind the story. 

As for the Saints, they have just three total selections in the first 130 picks, so will they really be willing to sacrifice even more draft capital for a backup to Drew Brees when it's not only a limited resource at this point, but there's the Taysom Hill playing quarterback factor? 

Despite Mel Kiper Jr. expressing his belief that Jake Fromm is a third-round quarterback, the back end of the second round is becoming seemingly more likely for Jake Fromm. 

My prediction: New England trades up to 60th overall to select Jake Fromm. 

In other words, take the under. 

