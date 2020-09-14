Georgia football has one of the best freshmen class in the country thanks to a consensus No. 1 recruiting class, the programs second such class in three years.

While the Bulldogs are deep at most positions, there are some true freshmen on the squad who have already earned spots near the top of the depth chart. Expect these five freshmen to become stars as soon as the season begins on Sept. 26.

Jalen Carter: Georgia is stacked on the defensive line. The third-string of that group is starting at most programs in the nation. Carter is a part of that third-string group, and while he likely won't start any games in 2020, he'll have no issues seeing the field. As a senior, Carter was as college-ready a high school player could possibly be. Also, look for Carter to make a huge impact on special teams early on.

He's been making plays throughout camp, and similar to Travon Walker a year ago, he will be on the field quite a bit.

Darnell Washington: Here's a stock that's on the rise. Tre' McKitty's recent injury has his status in doubt for Georgia's season opener. That opens up the door for Washington. At 6-7 and 261 lbs. with impressive speed and athleticism, "Big 0" is already an intimidating player. His run blocking must improve before the primary starting job is truly his, but he'll be a factor in Georgia's passing game in week one.

Kendall Milton: Even as a true freshman, Milton will be a big play waiting to happen. Milton is a total package of mental and physical traits. His vision in the backfield is uncanny, and when he sees the hole open, his physical game takes over. Milton is fast enough and runs with a lot of momentum. Barring injury, he's the next freshman star running back for a Georgia program that is somewhat known for freshman star running backs.

And injury has been a minor issue so far. Milton has been dealing with a bit of a lower-body injury and has been a limited participant for the majority of camp so far.

Jermaine Burton: Since camp began, we've heard nothing but the best about Jermaine Burton, but if you've read Dawgs Daily and followed our lead editor, Brooks Austin for any time period, hearing that Jermaine Burton is a budding star is not a surprise. Considered the third-best receiver in Georgia's class when he signed, Burton now appears to be the receiver primed for the most success early on. He plays with a heavy chip on his shoulder, and when it comes to physicality, he is a lot like George Pickens. Burton is a different receiver, however. He's a bit more dynamic and will play a lot of snaps in the slot.

Jared Zirkel: The true freshman with the biggest shoes to fill is Jared Zirkel who's competing for the starting placekicking job left vacant by the Lou Graza Award winner Rodrigo Blankenship. Zirkel has a powerful leg, he converted several 50-yard field goals in high school and booted a ton of touchbacks. He's kicked well so far through camp from what we are being told.

