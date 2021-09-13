Who's Next For Georgia on the Recruiting Trail?

The Georgia Bulldogs are two weeks into the 2021 season, and some key recruits have decisions looming on the horizon.

Georgia has gotten out to an impressive start in the 2021 season, and some key recruits seem to have taken notice.

Multiple Bulldog targets decided to wait until a month into their high school season before setting a commitment date. Others will continue to wait out the recruiting process and could even take it up until early national signing day.

Several players have commitment dates just on the horizon, and here are the players that could be the next Georgia commit.

CJ Madden, OLB

Commitment Date: September 18th

Madden's decision is just a few short days away, and the talented outside linebacker is down to Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, Ole Miss, and Oregon. He was scheduled to take an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend, but he announced that he would not be making the trip.

Georgia didn't have much interest before this summer, but that changed quickly when they got him on campus. Madden had an impressive workout, and ever since, the staff has been recruiting him hard.

He hails from Ellenwood, Georgia, and is a high school teammate of another Georgia target, defensive tackle Christen Miller. Madden is 6-4 and 240 lbs., who has been timed running a 4.88-second forty-yard dash.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has had meetings with Madden to discuss what his potential role would entail, and a few days out, Bulldog fans should feel good about their chances.

Oscar Delp, TE

Commitment Date: September 30th

Delp is down to Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, and Michigan, but the Bulldogs and Gamecocks are the leaders here.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley identified Delp early on in the process and decided that Georgia was either getting Delp in the 2022 class, or no tight end. Delp is 6-5 and 220 lbs. with game-breaking speed.

He looks a lot like current Georgia true freshman tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has already made a big impact for the Bulldogs, and against UAB he went over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Delp was in attendance for Georgia's monumental win over Clemson, and he met up with current Georgia tight end commit Pearce Spurlin, who is a part of the 2023 class.

Luther Burden, WR

Commitment Date: TBD

Burden only recently de-committed from Oklahoma, but he posted an announcement to his Twitter page that he would be releasing a top three within the next week.

At the moment, Georgia and Missouri are the major players here. It is possible Oklahoma could get back in the mix, but both the Bulldogs and Tigers have reason to feel good about their chances.

Georgia already has three wide recevier commits in the 2022 class: De'Nylon Morrissette, Dillon Bell, and Cole Speer. Burden would be the crown jewel of this class, as he offers a little bit of everything at the next level.

He is 6-2 and 195 lbs. with the speed and catch radius to stretch the field. Burden makes difficult catches seem routine and is a polished route runner for someone of his age. Georgia has been after him for a while and he would contend for rotational snaps next fall.