A full in depth look at what went into the decision for the Jagaurs to select former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they had their guy. All they had to do was wait to pick him, and watch everyone else guess at what they would do.

Despite the noise surrounding the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars had conviction in their choice: Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

The Jaguars were high on Walker throughout the entire process, not just after his spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. After a year in which the Jaguars were beginning to make transitions on and off the field following the Urban Meyer debacle, the Jaguars knew exactly what kind of players they wanted this offseason.

Walker was one of those key players, with the Jaguars deeming him the best fit in the draft over other pass-rushers such as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Jaguars have placed a lot of value on a couple of specific traits under general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson, especially on defense. Positional flexibility and long frames are two of the biggest check marks on the Jaguars' list, and Walker checks both in a big way.

"He played all the way up and down the line of scrimmage, anywhere from a zero technique all the way to a seven technique. Played in the two-point off the edge, which he's going to be used a lot in our scheme," Baalke said.

"Just his athleticism, his length, his ability to bend the corner. The thing that you see with this guy is his versatility. He played all up and down the defensive line at Georgia. Just a tremendous kid," Doug Pederson said following the selection of Walker with the first overall pick.

"He's going to be great for the locker room. Really, I think, for us, too, just getting him in here, getting him going as soon as we can, and I think getting him in one position and letting him really get good at one position, and that's where we feel he's really going to make the most impact for us."

Walker will start as a stand-up outside linebacker in the Jaguars' 3-4 scheme, starting opposite of Josh Allen. While the Jaguars left the door open for Walker moving inside on passing downs in certain packages, it is clear the Jaguars want Walker to find a home as an edge rusher.

Walker has the length, strength, physicality, and overall athleticism to make plays at a variety of spots. The Jaguars need him to make those on the edge first and foremost, but the opportunity for Walker to become a Swiss Army Knife type of defender is there.

"Well, I think when you watch his film, the one thing he does, he does an excellent job of cancelling his gap. They played a very gap-oriented defense," Baalke said.

"He played up and down the line of scrimmage from the A gap all the way out to the D gap, and he rarely was out of gap. He's a very gap sound football player. They do a good job of coaching there. This young guy is going to come in with some great coaching behind him. He's young, he's 21 years old and a lot to learn, especially when you step into this league and this arena. Again, the expectation is for him to come in, settle him into one position and get him comfortable, get him playing, and then take it from there in terms of the versatility."

Editors Note: John Shipley of Jaguar Report Contributed to this article