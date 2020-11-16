SI.com
REPORT: Will Muschamp Fired at South Carolina

Evan Crowell

More surreal news coming out of the SEC in what has been a crazy week for the conference as a whole. Will Muschamp and South Carolina have officially parted ways after a 2-5 start to the regular season, as first reported by Bruce Feldman of the Athletic. Muschamp ended his time at the school with a 28-30 record, tied for ninth in all time program history for wins accumulated by a head coach. Muschamp scrubbed his social media bios of all South Carolina references Sunday afternoon.

In what was a once much-hyped hire by South Carolina they will now move on from Muschamp after almost five full seasons with the program. They will begin an extensive coaching search this offseason following their remaining three games of the 2020-2021 campaign.

South Carolina football hasn’t been the same since Jadeveon Clooney left town. One of the key figures expected to bring South Carolina back to their pinnacle was 2022 quarterback prospect Gunner Stockton. Stockton committed over the summer, choosing the Gamecocks over Georgia. Stockton is viewed as one of the best prospects around the country and one of the best quarterback prospects to come out of the state of Georgia in recent memory.

While Muschamp is leaving town, this doesn’t necessarily mean Stockton will sever ties with the program. His connection to the Gamecocks runs deep, as offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo's father taught Gunner how to throw a football and has been a key figure in his life from a young age. South Carolina’s director of player development Connor Shaw is the brother of Jaybo Shaw, Gunner’s head coach at Rabun High School.

Bobo has been named the interim head coach for the time being. 

Nonetheless, this change in leadership will leave Stockton with a lot to think about. He currently holds 22 offers from nearly every powerhouse imaginable, all of whom are sure to be in contact with him at this very moment. The five-star quarterback has a lot to think about over the coming months, and only time will tell how important this Muschamp firing is for his recruitment. 

