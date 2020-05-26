DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

WATCH: Exclusive Workout Footage of Georgia's Newest Commit, Chaz Chambliss

Brooks Austin

Chaz Chambliss is 6'3, 243 pounds, and is as physically put together as any Junior in high school could possibly be. He's got a work ethic that's unparalleled at his age. Sure, there's some great genetics in the Chambliss bloodline, like all Division 1 caliber athletes, but this is a young man that's spent sleepovers in the weight room if you know what I mean. 

There's plenty of questions about what position Chambliss will play at Georgia. He's shown at Carrollton that he can play a traditional off-ball linebacker spot in their odd front, stack defense. And he's also shown that he can put his hand in the dirt and play some traditional defensive end as well. 

This footage from Junior Baker with New Level Recruiting shows just how nimble Chambliss is at his current weight. 

Keep in mind that though Chambliss has played off-ball linebacker in high school, his coverage responsibilities were limited to zone principles. They rarely, if ever, asked him to walk down and man up with the caliber of athletes that are on display every week over with Terrence Edwards and the rest of the trainers on the Westside of Atlanta. 

I certainly think he's capable of playing off ball in college, but just look at the history of athletes that Kirby Smart has recruited to play outside linebacker in his system. Nolan Smith is a 4.5 runner and a 4.08 runner in the short shuttle. Mekhail Sherman is a 4.52 runner in the forty. 

I'm not saying he won't play outside linebacker, in fact, he will likely cross-train. But I also believe that 243-pound frame on Chambliss could easily become 255 by the time the fall of 2021 rolls around and he's spent six months in the weight program after being an early enrollee next spring.

Please be sure to follow Junior Baker on Twitter for all your recruiting needs 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Chaz Chambliss Commits to Georgia

Chaz Chambliss, 4-Star outside linebacker from Carrollton, Georgia, has announced his commitment to attend and play for Georgia

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: What Does Chaz Chambliss Bring to Georgia?

Chaz Chambliss has just committed to the University of Georgia. Here's a breakdown of what this outside linebacker brings to the table.

Brooks Austin

Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 3 - 2021 WR, Jayden Thomas

He was the biggest and best of them all. Now, he's still one of the top players in the entire country in 2021. Ep. 3 of Pop Warner Powerhouse, Jayden Thomas.

Brooks Austin

“If he doesn't, you're going to see a disappointed fan base"

CBS Sports has been releasing their Top-25 one team at a time, Georgia comes in at No. 5 on the list.

Brooks Austin

Rank ‘em - Teams of the Decade for UGA

With the 20'-21' season approaching, I take a moment to rank Georgia's teams from the past decade.

Brent Wilson

by

brent.wilson

Nation's No. 2 WR, Brian Thomas Jr. Names UGA in Final Four

Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class. He's 6'4 and has named Georgia in his Top-4.

Brooks Austin

Moliki Matavao Drops Top-4 and Sets Commitment Date

Moliki Matavao, the fourth-ranked tight end in the country and number one player in the state of Nevada, places Georgia Football in his Top 4.

Brooks Austin

Jayden Thomas Updates Recruitment, Visits List

Top recruiting target, Jayden Thomas has updated his recruitment in an interview with Dawgs Daily. He walks through the relationship with the Georgia staff.

Brooks Austin

Kelee Ringo Working Out with the NFL's Best

It's not often you see high school kids working out with some of the NFL's top talent, but when you're Kelee Ringo you are provided such an opportunity.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Running Game - What’s it look like in 2020?

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are looking at an offensive renovation in 2020. Today we take a look at what the run game might look like this fall.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin