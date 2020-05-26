Chaz Chambliss is 6'3, 243 pounds, and is as physically put together as any Junior in high school could possibly be. He's got a work ethic that's unparalleled at his age. Sure, there's some great genetics in the Chambliss bloodline, like all Division 1 caliber athletes, but this is a young man that's spent sleepovers in the weight room if you know what I mean.

There's plenty of questions about what position Chambliss will play at Georgia. He's shown at Carrollton that he can play a traditional off-ball linebacker spot in their odd front, stack defense. And he's also shown that he can put his hand in the dirt and play some traditional defensive end as well.

This footage from Junior Baker with New Level Recruiting shows just how nimble Chambliss is at his current weight.

Keep in mind that though Chambliss has played off-ball linebacker in high school, his coverage responsibilities were limited to zone principles. They rarely, if ever, asked him to walk down and man up with the caliber of athletes that are on display every week over with Terrence Edwards and the rest of the trainers on the Westside of Atlanta.

I certainly think he's capable of playing off ball in college, but just look at the history of athletes that Kirby Smart has recruited to play outside linebacker in his system. Nolan Smith is a 4.5 runner and a 4.08 runner in the short shuttle. Mekhail Sherman is a 4.52 runner in the forty.

I'm not saying he won't play outside linebacker, in fact, he will likely cross-train. But I also believe that 243-pound frame on Chambliss could easily become 255 by the time the fall of 2021 rolls around and he's spent six months in the weight program after being an early enrollee next spring.

Please be sure to follow Junior Baker on Twitter for all your recruiting needs

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.