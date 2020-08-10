OPINION: XFL Bubble Could Change Football As We Know It

With the NCAA showing its ineptitude to be able to handle the coronavirus pandemic with even a modicum of decency or common sense, it's worth exploring alternatives that take into account the best interests of the players, the sport, and the country.

A recent development in the sports world that could prove to be of consequence and perhaps perfectly timed for this solution is the purchase of the XFL by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia. The co-founders of Seven Bucks Productions recently bought the revamped alternative football league and it's assets from Vince McMahon and if there was ever a time and opportunity for the XFL to have success and be of great consequence to the future of the sport and the overall morale of the country, it is now.

The XFL, being a professional sports league, could serve the sport of football and the players involved in it in a variety of ways. NCAA football became a business a long time ago. The players, their performance, and their collective likeness generate billions of dollars of revenue each year. Out of all of this money, the players end up getting a very small portion by way of a monthly stipend. Even so, it's not proportionate or commensurate with the wild popularity of the game they are responsible for. Yes, there is the old argument that they are getting their education paid for. Fine, no argument here that, but it's no longer enough. Not in these times.

By providing itself as an alternative, the XFL could control the environment and mitigate health risks in a bubble type scenario. At the same time, the XFL could go a long way toward righting the ills of the long-debated name, image, and likeness issues by paying the players for the profession they are already a part of and allowing them to market themselves. The league could serve as an excellent bridge to the NFL and it would stand to reason that, if done correctly, a partnership could be created with the NFL to have the XFL serve as a minor league system of sorts.

Also, a tremendous amount of revenue is there to be had if college football is canceled. Some of the biggest and brightest stars of the college game would attract a ton of eyeballs to the product. TV partnerships are already there with major networks and the absence of big-time college games would leave quite the void. I'm sure a relationship with The Rock and the opportunity to pop big ratings would be highly attractive to FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Also, the operational infrastructure and a blueprint is already in place for the XFL from their latest attempt this past spring.

NCAA basketball is already seeing some top high school talents decide to go to the G-League to avoid the one and done rule. With how terribly NCAA football has been governed and how horribly the issue of name, image, and likeness has been managed, it's time for a viable alternative. Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia could change the game forever. The response would be overwhelming and player safety and well being would be changed forever.

If the NCAA is going to let politics get in the way of the best interests of the players, the sport, and the morale of all attached to it, then it's time for many of those players to head elsewhere and create a better future for the sport and themselves. The XFL could be that vehicle.

