SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Zamir White and James Cook poised for a breakout season

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs' first fall practice scrimmage has come and gone, and there's plenty of different aspects of this team to be excited about- position battles, a new offensive scheme, emerging wide receivers, etc. 

One regard that has been somewhat overlooked though is the running back committee, specifically Zamir White and James Cook.

It's hard to believe that it has almost been two years since the 5-star duo signed on to team-up at Georgia. Having had to play behind the talented D'Andre Swift, it's been tough to find them sufficient carries. Now in their third year with the program, they're poised for a breakout season in the lead role.

i-Wr6t4FW-M

From what it sounds like, White and Cook are already making big plays happen.

After the scrimmage yesterday, Coach Smart mentioned, "There were several long runs. James (Cook) and Zamir (White) both had long runs, mostly against the second-team defense, but the defensive guy made a mistake...They went untouched for 50 or 60 yards."

Coach Smart also mentioned in yesterday's presser that the "explosive plays" made in the scrimmage came on the ground versus through the air.

With White and Cook already making big plays, it's hard not to get excited. Sure the defense might have made a mistake that led to their big runs, but it's tough to play perfectly given the abilities of Georgia's offense.

According to a team source, White also had two 20+ yard TDs against the No. 2 defense as well as some nice runs on the No. 1s. The source also indicated that Zamir White is back to looking like the nation's No. 1 running back coming out of high school. 

It can't be easy to have to be the successors of guys like Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift. Those names alone have created some lofty expectations for White and Cook. 

We know how talented they are in addition to their familiarity with the system. Now that this tandem will be getting the majority of the carries- there's no telling what they're capable of doing this season. 

The running back position is expected to be used at a much higher rate out of the backfield as a receiving option under Todd Monken in 2020. If you go back to his days as an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, his last stop in college football, you will find that Ito Smith and Jalen Richard combined for 79 receptions in 2015. For reference, all of Georgia's running backs a year ago combined for 50 receptions. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Glad to see Zeus back to full strength. He’s worked his butt off. Hopefully Dom has a similar story by next year.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We Learned About Georgia Football Team From First Scrimmage

The first scrimmage of the season is in the books, and thanks to Kirby Smart, we've learned a bit about what Georgia will look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Owen Condon emerging a player to watch on the offensive line

The right tackle position is wide open on Georgia football's offensive line. For now, the player at the top of the chart is redshirt sophomore Owen Condon.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Smart - 'You can't prepare four, five or even three quarterbacks'

Kirby Smart stated Saturday that it's hard to prepare multiple quarterbacks to play at once. Expect Georgia to pick a starting quarterback sooner than they lead on.

Brooks Austin

Tim Keenan, 4-Star Nose Guard, Makes College Decision

Massive nose guard Tim Keenan announces his decision to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart Recaps First Scrimmage for Georgia

Kirby Smart spoke to the media following the first scrimmage for Georgia this fall. He addresses the positions up for grab and much more.

Brooks Austin

Name to Know: Dual Sports Star, Dylan Lonergan

Dylan Lonergan is the next dual sport star out of the state of Georgia. Already with an offer from UGA in baseball, he's in constant talks with the football staff as well.

Brooks Austin

Dominick Blaylock Has Retorn His ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Dominick Blaylock has retorn his ACL during practice on Wednesday afternoon. He will undergo surgery.

Brooks Austin

What Georgia loses with Dominick Blaylock's injury

Georgia football receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL for the second time on Wednesday. The sophomore will sit out the season and redshirt.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Status of Major 2021 Defensive Line Targets

Defensive line is both one of the more unpredictable and important positions in the 2021 recruiting cycle for Georgia football. Today we cover the status of the major targets.

BGilmer18

Georgia Recruiting: The Status of Major 2021 Offensive Targets

The 2021 Georgia football recruiting class is starting to take form. Today we look at the status of remaining major offensive targets in the 2021 cycle.

BGilmer18

by

Hgosseck