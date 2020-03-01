Georgia Football: Zamir White Listed As Underclassman Likely to Win Heisman

Bleacher Report has RS-Sophomore running back, Zamir White at #10 on the list of "10 Underclassmen with the Best Shot at 2020 Heisman Trophy".

After posting 408 yards and 3 touchdowns on 78 carries in his first healthy season at Georgia, White looks to be the front-runner for the starting job in 2020. Given how successful running backs have been at Georgia in years past, it makes sense as to why White is in the Heisman talk after serving as a depth piece in 2019.

Reuter states, "After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons from D'Andre Swift, the Georgia backfield now belongs to rising redshirt sophomore Zamir White."

The Georgia Bulldogs had two 1,000-yard rushers in both 2017 and 2018, and have had at least one 1,000-yard back every season since 2014. It's almost inevitable that Georgia's lead back will have 1,000+ yards each season, and with the offensive line reloading in terms of talent, you can expect Zamir White to get there easily.

We've gotten a glimpse of what White is capable of. The speed and power is there, as well as his innate vision. He's got every component that you desire when you think about an elite running back at the college level. The question is, will Georgia's full makeover to the offense still allow for the running backs to get the number of carries they have in the past?

RB, Zamir White

The article mentions the losses of Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift, as well as the offensive line trio of Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley. However, Reuter thinks these changes are positives for Zamir White's chances at the Heisman.

"That could mean the team relies even more heavily on the running game, which could thrust White into the Heisman Trophy conversation if he lives up to the hype and his own raw tools."

Though, most would tell you that with transfer QB, Jamie Newman, and offensive coordinator change to Todd Monken, that despite the losses on the offensive end Georgia will be opening things up a bit more through the air next season.

But that's not to say that Todd Monken's running backs can't be successful. Last year in Cleveland, Nick Chubb was one Derek Henry half away from leading the NFL in rushing. And in 2015 at Southern Miss, both Ito Smith and Jalen Richard rushed for over 1,000 yards and combined for 29 total TDs.

On the brink of spring practice, White's Heisman odds remain at 75 to 1.

As for some other running backs that made their way onto the list of Heisman favorites that was otherwise dominated by QBs:

Najee Harris, 60-1

Master Teague III, 50-1

Travis Ettiene, 25-1

Chubba Hubbard, 25-1

*All odds courtesy of CBSSports.com

