Zykeivous Walker commits to Auburn

Zykeivous Walker, the 4-star defensive end from Schley County high school has announced today that he will play his college ball for Auburn University.

The 6'4 265 pound defensive end is the 18th ranked player in the state of Georgia and had been linked to the Bulldogs for quite some time. His commitment to Auburn comes as salt in the wound for Dawg Nation following the recent news with Lawrence Cager.

According to a source, Auburn swooped in and took Walker away this past summer when UGA was up in the air on the defensive end.

Walker will walk into Auburn with a certain level of comfortability with Kevin Steel's 3-4 defense seeing as he's been playing in it at Schley County High for the last two seasons. And playing it exceptionally well in the system.

His junior season he had 10.5 sacks and 14.5 TFLs on his way to becoming Region 4-A player of the year.

To no surprise of his own, Walker finished out his high school career with one of the more dominant seasons the state of Georgia has seen at the defensive end position.

In twelve games Walker wracked up 11.0 sacks and 29.0 TFL's.

The highly touted defensive end had 23 Division 1 offers, including 11 of the 14 SEC programs. He chose Auburn over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia.

What Smart and staff likely loved most about Zykeivous Walker is the fact that he has a knack for knocking the ball loose from the ball carrier. In the past two seasons, Walker has forced 6 fumbles for his high school team.

For comparison, no one on the Georgia Bulldogs roster has more than 3 career forced fumbles. If Georgia's defense is going to make "Havoc" plays in the future, they are going to have to secure in state talents like Walker.

This is now the second straight weekend Georgia has received bad recruiting news. Last weekend they lost out on Noah Sewell. And with just 16 commits in the 2020 class

