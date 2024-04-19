NFL Draft Profile - Amarius Mims, Tackle With Tremendous Upside from Georgia
Amarius Mims entered the University of Georgia a five-star offensive lineman, and he left carrying a first round grade despite limited starts. Here's his NFL Draft profile.
The NFL Draft is set to kick off April 25th in Detroit, MI starting at beginning at 7 PM. There are several Georgia Bulldogs that could hear their names called, though perhaps the most intriguing is OT, Amarius Mims.
Amarius Mims was a must-have type of prospect out of Bleckley County High School in the 2021 recruiting class. The then 6'7. 315-pounder was not only the highest-rated in-state offensive lineman ever in the state of Georgia, but he's the highest-rated offensive tackle the Bulldogs have ever signed. He was a known commodity that chose Georgia over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.
After three years at Georgia, Mims carries a first-round draft projection, based mostly on the talents that made him a five-star in the first place. They don't make humans that look like Amarius Mims very often, in fact, he's really one of one. at 6'7.5", 330 pounds, Mims has less than 11% body fat and ran 5.07 in the 40-yard dash at Georgia. There's so much untapped potential at the forefront for NFL teams.
After all, he only started 8 games during his time at Georgia. His first two years he sat behind Broderick Jones at LT, and Warren McClendon at the RT spot. Though due to an injury to McClendon, he was able to play against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in 2022 and it was arguably his best collegiate performance as a redshirt freshman.
One thing is certain about Amarius Mims. His best football is still ahead of him.
Draft Eligibile Bulldogs
- Brock Bowers, TE
- Amarius Mims, OL
- Ladd McConkey, WR
- Javon Bullard, S
- Tykee Smith, S
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL
- Kamari Lassiter, DB
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR
- Kendall Milton, RB
- Daijun, Edwards, RB
- Zion Logue, DL
