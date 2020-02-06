2020 Georgia Recruiting Class in Review: A look at Each Signee

Kirby Smart and his staff have finished with the consensus top-ranked class in teh 2020 cycle. With 17 signees during the early signing period, another six signees today, paired with two transfers and 10 preferred Walk-ons, to say the Georgia roster hasn't gotten better this offseason would be a blatant mistake.

Now that both National Signing days are in the rearview, let's take a look at all of the newcomers to Athens, how they ended up in the Red & Black, and what they bring to the table with for Bulldogs:

Early Signing Window:

Carson Beck

The Mandarin high school product out of Jacksonville, Florida was at one point an Alabama commit before inevitably signing with Georgia. Beck was an early enrolee and impressed in practices leading up the Sugar Bowl.

Austin Blaske

A composite three-star, what Blaske lacks in the seemingly traditional Georgia "five-star" ranking along that offensive front, he makes up for in attributes that Kirby and Matt Luke are fond of with O-linemen which is a wrestling background.

Warren Brinson

Brinson is yet another top-ranked recruit playing for his home-state Georgia Bulldogs after a brief stop in Florida at IMG academy. Brinson held his own in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando.

Major Burns

Burns is the exact type of defensive back that Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart are in search of. Someone who can play any position in the backend and play it at an exceptionally high level. Similar to a Tyrique Stevenson type of football player.

Jermaine Burton

Kirby Smart continued his seemingly annual tradition of flipping a pair of the nation's top recruits. Burton was an LSU commit for some time before flipping to UGA on early signing day. He's a dynamic receiver that could play really early.

Jalen Carter

The defensive tackle commit just recently received his fifth star from 247sports.com and was dominant during the all-star game circuit. At 6'3, 300 pounds, Carter plays with incredible pad level, and has rare burst for his size.

Jalen Kimber

This long and lengthy corner out of Texas has been a member of this 2020 class longer than almost anybody. He shows a mature presence in coverage and has eerily similar physical traits to that of a player like Eric Stokes Jr.

Chad Lindberg

A mountain of a man, Lindberg most likely projects as a guard in the SEC, and though he's carried his 327 pounds fairly well throughout his time in high school, an elite collegiate weight program the likes of UGA's will only make him a better football player.

Kendall Milton

The Kid from Clovis is going to be a force in the SEC. He arrived in Athens at 216 pounds and his father, Chris Milton told Bulldog Maven that he's already up to 227 pounds. The big back is only getting bigger, and Scott Sinclair doesn't do weight without speed.

Tate Ratledge

Ratledge comes from the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia. And though it's a Single A high school program, Ratledge proved at the Addidas All-American practices and game that he could continue bullying elite talent.

Kelee Ringo

The highest-rated player in Georgia's 2020 class, Ringo has first-round defensive back written all over him. 6'2, 205-pound frame with 4.3 speed. There's a reason we've compared him to Patrick Peterson.

Justin Robinson

One receiver that is often overlooked in this 2020 class, Robinson will likely turn some heads during his time at Georgia. 6'4, 225-pounds he's got body awareness beyond his years.

Marcus Rosemy

The St. Thomas Aquinas product reminds me a lot of George Pickens. They have similar body types and physicality within their routes and ability after the catch. Rosemy is an incredible blocker as well, something that could earn him playing time early.

MJ Sherman

Mekhail Sherman is one of four 5-star signees in the 2020 class and will likely have the shot at sticking at inside linebacker. A position that he's been adamant about wanting to play in college.

Arian Smith

Quite possibly the fastest player in all of high school football, Smith was a member of the U20 USA track team that featured two Georgia Bulldogs. One Matthew Boling and Arian Smith.

Nazir Stackhouse

Stackhouse is one of the few in-state products for Georgia in the 2020 class. Nazir is a big body that will be able to provide depth behind Jordan Davis. Stackhouse was a standout at Columbia HS and was selected to play in the 2020 International Bowl.

Darnell Washington

At 6’7” 260, Washington is built like and plays like LeBron James as a football player. Washington is a 5-Star and earned that distinction through stellar play on both sides of the ball. The Las Vegas product will have an opportunity to make an impact right away for the Dawgs as a large, athletic target in Todd Monken’s offense.

Devin Willock

Willock is the largest prospect brought in by UGA in 2020. At 6’7” 350, Devin will provide an undeniable block in Georgia’s Great Wall. Originally a Penn State commit, Willock was drawn to flip to the Dawgs after the addition of OL Coach Matt Luke.

Jared Zirkle

Zirkle is a young Texan with a big leg! The placekicker from Kerrville has a career-long of 59 yards and was the 3rd ranked kicker nationally. Zirkle will likely blue-shirt for Georgia but will still be a key contender to replace Rodrigo Blankenship.

February Signing Period:

Daran Branch

Branch was one of the more surprising signees of the 2020 class. A long-time Ole Miss commit, the Dawgs were able to flip the 3-Star safety from Louisiana late. Cortez Hankton and Matt Luke had a lot to do with this one. Branch provides more quality depth in an already deep secondary.

Daijun Edwards

Edwards was the 2nd running back in the class that the Dawg faithful were anxious to secure. The South Georgia back is prolific as a threat out of the backfield in the passing game and will be a good fit for what Todd Monken has shown in the past in his Air Raid style of offense. Edwards and Georgia have been linked since his Freshman year at Colquitt County.

Broderick Jones

The 5-Star offensive tackle from Lithonia was an excellent cherry on top for the Dawgs on National Signing Day. Jones is a freak athlete and possesses the skill necessary to be an anchor of an offensive line at left tackle during his in Athens. Georgia held off Auburn for the signing of Jones and he's a big reason, literally and figuratively, that UGA landed the #1 class.

Cameron Kinnie

Kirby Smart talked highly about the Collins Hill High School product in his press conference on National Signing Day. Kinnie is a young man of high character off the field and also a solid upside on the field. Cameron provides the Dawgs with versatility as the can play both guard and center.

Ladd McConkey

McConkey is one of the more interesting signees of the entire 2020 class. The stellar film that Ladd put out during his Senior year at North Murray caught the attention of Power 5 programs late in his recruitment process. After sending a contingent of coaches up to Chatsworth to see McConkey play basketball, the shifty slot receiver and explosive return man was offered by Kirby Smart during an in-home visit. McConkey can create separation from DBs and will be a nice piece for Monken to have at his disposal.

Sedrick Van Pran

Van Pran is the nation's consensus #1 Center in the 2020 class. Van Pran is the type of young man that will lead by example, even as a young player, once he arrives in Athens. A consummate competitor, SVP wants to win. He wants to win very badly! Van Pran is so physically gifted that the Louisiana product is honestly probably underrated as a 4-Star.

Transfers:

Jamie Newman

The graduate transfer QB from Wake Forest may prove to be the biggest offseason acquisition of the Georgia Bulldogs from 2019 to 2020 when all is said and done. A proven playmaker, the former Demon Deacon will be the odds on favorite to lead the offense for the Dawgs this fall. Many analysts have pointed to the dual-threat abilities of Newman as one of the biggest reasons that Georgia is likely to contend for a National Championship this coming season.

Tre McKitty

McKitty was a much-needed addition to the tight end room at Georgia. After losing reliable veterans in Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf, the Dawgs were in line to be very inexperienced at tight end until they landed the Florida State graduate. McKitty is the complete package. He is an effective route runner, a physical blocker, and a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

