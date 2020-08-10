2021 Cornerback Says Things Are Serious with Georgia Football

Defensive back is a position of focus for the Georgia Bulldogs in the class of 2021. Having already seen Divaad Wilson transfer to UCF, losing DJ Daniels and Richard LeCounte to graduation after the 2020 season, and with Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell eligible and likely to enter the NFL Draft, the Dawgs need to reload on the back end of their defense. David Daniel from Woodstock High School in Georgia was the first commitment of the 2021 class. Undoubtedly, the "Lead Dawg" goes a long way toward helping fill the voids created by the inevitable departure of the aforementioned key players in Georgia's secondary. However, there is still a lot of work to do.

One defensive back prospect that UGA has been recruiting consistently and intently in this cycle is Javon Bullard. Bullard is from Milledgeville, Georgia, and is a standout for Baldwin High School. At 6'0" 185 pounds, Bullard is a versatile defensive back that could serve in a variety of ways in Georgia's five defensive back scheme under Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning. Javon aligns all over the field for the Baldwin Braves, playing offense, defense, and special teams. Specifically on defense though, Baldwin can be used as an effective cover corner and also is more than capable of playing safety. Bullard flies downhill and is a sure tackler from the safety position and also does a great job of avoiding and shrugging off would be blockers on the perimeter at corner and helps secure the flanks of his Baldwin defense, especially on the short side of the field.

In a recent conversation with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Bullard updated his recruitment and shared on his relationship with Charlton Warren and Kirby Smart. Of Smart and Warren, Bullard said, "Those are my guys right there! Coach Smart and I are always chopping it up about where I could play in their defensive scheme." Bullard made it clear that he's in contact with the Georgia staff often and also stated, "you can definitely say things are getting serious."

While Bullard describes his recruiting approach as, "just taking it day by day," it is obvious that a real chemistry and bond has been built up with several members of the Georgia coaching staff. In a previous interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Bullard described Georgia by saying, "Georgia is different man. When we get on the phone it's a lot of laughing and jokes. Talking a lot about life and not just football as compare to other schools. It feels like family. A lot of other places are just like 'we like you and have to get you up here' but Georgia is more in the lines of me fitting in the school and the culture."

On May 30th Bullard dropped a top seven that consisted of UGA, Pitt, Louisville, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. As of our most recent talks with Bullard, the schools recruiting him the hardest and separating themselves are Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and NC State. While we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com don't expect a decision from Bullard in the near future, the unpredictable nature of COVID recruiting has meant players can announce at any time. With a day by day approach like Bullard has indicated he has, it bodes well for schools to have a strong relationship with him. Georgia certainly does and in contact with Bullard multiple times per week, if not daily.

If Bullard were to become a Bulldog, he would join David Daniel as mentioned earlier in the effort to reload on talent in the secondary. Georgia is also strongly in contention for and we would even go as far to say in the lead for safety Terrion Arnold and cornerback Nyland Green. The Dawgs are also in the final groups for top ranked JUCO player De'Jahn Warren and 4-Star cornerback from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, by way of Savannah, Georgia, Kamari Lassiter. It would not be shocking to see more than one of these prospects commit this month. We at Dawgs Daily feel that at least three listed will commit to the 'G'.

