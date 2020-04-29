2021 Linebacker Collin Oliver Talks Blossoming Relationship With Georgia Football

Active, relentless, and ill-willed. All of these terms come to mind when watching Collin Oliver play football. A 6'2" 220 versatile linebacker prospect out of Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, Oliver is extremely active with his hands and has a knack for shedding blocks and disrupting plays. The newly minted 4-Star plays with a lot of passion and is unrelenting in his pursuit of the ball. And once he does arrive there he does so with aggression.

It's obvious to see why his college recruitment has taken off recently, and the Bulldog Maven on SI.com was fortunate to discuss this with Collin and his relationship with Dan Lanning and the Georgia Bulldogs in a recent interview.

Oliver recently dropped a Top 8, figuring that he was going to really begin the homestretch of his recruitment. In that group was Texas Tech, Nebraska, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. However, since that announcement on April 3rd, three major programs offered Oliver. Oregon, Missouri, and Georgia all came calling and Oliver said that this development, "most definitely changes the Top 8."

These three offers came in a span of fewer than 48 hours and when asked of his reaction to that, Oliver said, "I was pretty starstruck. Those are three big programs and I had big offers before that, but those are programs that everybody knows and it was kind of crazy. It boosted my confidence a whole lot, knowing that they liked my film and how I work."

Coach Glenn Schumann initiated contact with Oliver by following him on Twitter and then texting the 4-Star from Oklahoma. Oliver said, "We were texting daily for a while, and then two days after the Oregon offer we did a FaceTime call. He talked to me and my dad and once we got off the phone he offered me a scholarship. So I'd just say it's really blossomed into a coach and player feel." Oliver and his family have spent some time getting to know Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart as well over Zoom. Overall, Oliver says that he is, "really proud of the way things have turned out, especially considering the circumstances with the virus and things like that."

Oliver indicated that he feels a quality bond is being built between himself, his family, and the Georgia staff. That is the key aspect for Oliver as the navigates the rest of his recruitment, relationships. Oliver understands that he's entering into a long term situation when he chooses a college and he wants to spend that time at a school that has a coaching staff he feels close to and that is stable.

Oliver is also looking for, "a scheme and personnel situation that fits." Inside linebacker is an area of need in the 2021 class. Georgia did not sign one player at that position in the 2020 class and Oliver is well aware of this. This, on top of the solid relationship that Oliver is building with Schumann and Smart, has Georgia climbing the talented linebacker's list of choices and has him excited for a visit to Athens once the Coronavirus restrictions on recruiting are lifted.

