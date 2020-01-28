2021 Recruiting Class: Top Targets Based on Need for Georgia

Recruiting is the lifeblood of a college football program. Arguably, since Kirby Smart has taken over at Georgia nobody has done it better than he and the Dawgs. A ton of talent has accumulated over the last few seasons in Athens, but it's not always about getting the highest-ranked recruit or the best overall.

Obviously, if every coach could just go out and pluck whatever 5-Star they wanted, which Georgia hasn't been far off of that, they would. However, there are always specific needs to be met. Those needs for Georgia are being addressed from coast to coast as well. No longer is recruiting a geographically based process. Kirby Smart and company have expressed the desire to see the best in Georgia stay home, but they will go anywhere to get the best fit for their particular needs.

The 2021 cycle is no different. Today we examine what positions will be in need in 2021 and what prospects will be most important for Georgia to bring on to help fill those needs.

***NOT INCLUDING BROCK VANAGRIFF HERE. I BELIEVE HE IS A SOLID DAWG COMMIT FOR THE LONG HAUL AND OBVIOUSLY HE'S THE BIGGEST RECRUIT OF THE CLASS***

Amarius Mims - 5 Star Tackle from Bleckley County HS (Georgia)

1. OFFENSIVE LINE

Georgia has seen its fair share of attrition on the offensive line over the last couple of seasons. Luckily, the Dawgs have recruited up front about as good as possibly imaginable underneath Kirby Smart. Smart had Sam Pittman on staff from the beginning helping him to build "The Great Wall". Georgia will lose Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer to graduation and more than likely Trey Hill and Jamaree Salyer to the NFL.

Georgia has already done well in 2020 in terms of reloading on the offensive line with the signings of Tate Ratledge, Austin Blaske, Chad Lindberg, Devin Willock and a couple preferred walkons that had scholarship opportunities elsewhere. Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran are also currently solidly committed to Georgia right now.

Even with all of those additions, and assuming Georgia only looses the four mentioned earlier, that would leave the Dawgs with 11 scholarship lineman in 2021. I think you'll also see a couple of guys leave via transfer to gain playing time somewhere. The Dawgs will need to sign 3 to 4 big men up front to keep their elite status of depth. Here are the major targets in 2021 on the O-Line.

Amarius Mims - 6'7.5" 315-pound Off. Tackle (Bleckley County HS - Georgia)

In-State product that just so happens to fill a tackle need. Jamaree Salyer will have a chance to turn pro. Chad Lindberg will likely have an opportunity to move inside and play some guard.



Mims is already being heavily sought after by Brock Vandagriff.



Adding the 5-Star to a room already containing Ratledge, Truss, and probably Broderick Jones would be huge for the longterm stability of the position.



Would be nice to secure Mims, especially because it seems like fellow Georgian Micah Morris is less likely to end up a Dawg

Jared Wilson - 6'4" 325-pound Off. Guard (West Forsyth HS - North Carolina)

Already committed to Georgia



With the likely addition of Sedrick Van Pran, and currently having Clay Webb and Warren Ericson on the roster, the Dawgs will have options at Center after Trey Hill leaves.



Wilson will be a great addition at guard and is someone that the Dawgs can cross-train to play each guard position with others having to spend time between likely one guard slot and center.

Tommy Brockermeyer - 6'6" 283-pound Off. Tackle (All Saints Episcopal - Texas)

Matt Luke places a premium on athleticism and Brockermeyer has it in spades.



A true tackle frame, with the ability to put on muscle, and great feet.



Had a top 5, until Georgia offered and that instantly became a top 6.



Has an NFL and CFB Football pedigree



Would give Georgia flexibility with some 2020 guys who are thicker and could potentially be bumped inside.

James Williams - 5 Star Safety from Western HS (Florida)

2. SECONDARY

Georgia is going to lose a lot on the back end after the 2020 campaign in all likelihood. Richard LeCounte III, Mark Webb, and DJ Daniel will all be out of eligibility at the conclusion of the season. Early NFL Draft declarations could likely come from a host of secondary members as well, including Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and even Divaad Wilson. I would not be surprised to see some transfer portal entries out of the UGA secondary either due to a log jam of talent.

The Dawgs have added Kelee Ringo, Major Burns, and Jalen Kimber in the 2020 class, and are trying to add a fourth. However, with a potential mass exodus of talent emerging at the end of the season, Georgia will need to bring on at least 2 safeties and 2 corners. The main targets include the following:

James Williams - 6'5" 218-pound Safety (Western HS - Florida)

Yes, you read that right. 6'5" 218! Williams is just superiorly gifted in size and ability.



Versatile - would suit the Star position well at UGA due to the ability to play in coverage and down in the box.



Would provide depth to Tyrique Stevenson should Wilson decide to leave early.

David Daniel - 6'2" 185-pound Athlete (Woodstock HS - Georgia)

More in the mold and build of a JR Reed and Richard Lecounte III



Has proven himself to be a leader, first commit in the 2021 class for Georgia.



Can be a true free-ranging, center field type in Cover 1.



Plenty physical enough to fit in the run game, provides energy via special teams.

Kamar Wilcoxson - 6'1" 190 pound Athlete (IMG Academy)

Basically practices in a college environment every single day at IMG Academy.



Views football in a very businesslike manner. Wants to be great and has a mindset that matches up very much so with the defensive staff at Georgia.



David Daniel is already recruiting him.



Primarily a corner, but has the size and speed to move around.



Has a great relationship with Georgia DB Coach Charlton Warren who originally offered him at Florida. Georgia will work hard to flip him.

Isaiah Johnson - 6'2" 180-pound Cornerback (Bluefield HS - West Virginia)

Has the length that Georgia has desired to bring in at Corner over the past couple of seasons especially.



38-inch vertical shows explosiveness, and the ability to play the ball in the air.



Very focused on the southeast in his recruitment. It would not only be great to add him to the Georgia roster but also to keep him away from rival SEC schools.

Evan Pryor - 4 Star Speedster from William Amos Hough HS (North Carolina)

3. RUNNING BACK

Georgia has four scholarship running backs on the roster for 2020 at the moment. There is much speculation as to whether or not a fifth will be added in the form of Zach Evans or Daijun Edwards. Honestly, there are a lot of questions and concerns about each of them.

Evans is a part of a wild saga that has taken on a life of its own. He's tremendously talented and from a pure talent standpoint, I don't know who wouldn't want the Houston, Texas product on their roster. However, there is a ton of baggage and my guess is that he'll not be a Dawg.

Edwards is much more likely to end up at Georgia than Evans is in my estimation, however, the Dawgs may decide they're totally content for 2020 will Cook, White, McIntosh, Milton and either PWO Hudson Prather (if he doesn't transfer) or Sevaugn Clark.

Either way, there is bound to be some attrition at the position as eventually one of these young men is going to want some more opportunity. Also, James Cook has the skillset to set himself up nicely for a run at the NFL with a breakout year in Todd Monken's more spread oriented system. Should the Dawgs lose any of the current back for any reason, I think they'll try to bring in two in the 2021 class.

Cody Brown - 6'0" 210-pound Running Back (Parkview HS - Georgia)

Prototypical lead SEC back build with a strong lower half and great balance.



Makes a living on his yards after contact, easily breaks arm tackles and forces defenders to commit when tackling him.



Another In-State product that happens to fill a need for Georgia and adds depth as an option on first and second down and red zone situations.

Lovasea Carroll - 6'0" 190-pound Running Back (IMG Academy)

A complete back.



Has great vision and patience and once he decides to stick his foot in the ground and go, he can accelerate in a hurry and top gear for him means 6 points



Shows the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and could even be split out in an empty set.



Very similar to James Cook in terms of his ability to elude defenders and eat up angles of would-be tacklers.



Told Brooks Austin on SEC Nightly this past week that Georgia is the clear favorite for him right now.

Evan Pryor - 5'10" 190-pound RB (William Amos Hough HS - North Carolina)

FAST! REALLY, REALLY FAST! 4.31 OFFICIAL 40 YARD DASH



He would be the fastest Georgia running back in a long time, maybe ever.



Runs with a slashing style about him and can be used all over the field.



I anticipate Todd Monken turning on this young man's film and standing on the table and saying I want him!



Has a one-cut, devasting suddenness about him.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.