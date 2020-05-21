DawgsDaily
2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Releases Top 5, Including Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Gabe Ervin quietly goes about his business. That business is being one of the more talented and productive running backs in the not only the state of Georgia but the entire 2021 class. Today, the Buford High School standout dropped his top 5 schools and the Georgia Bulldogs made the cut.

Ervin has a good relationship with Georgia Running Backs Coach Dell McGee. The two talk often and Georgia has been very consistent in their recruitment of the 6'0" 200 pound prospect. Ervin is a downhill style of runner and would make for a great complement to versatile, James Cook like back, Lovasea Carroll in the 2021 class. Ervin is the type of runner that is able to keep his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, even when executing lateral movements, and he can accelerate in a hurry once he gets to the 2nd level and beyond.

In an interview earlier this year, Ervin told Dawgs Daily that on his last visit to UGA, he felt at home. "Athens was great. The visit was just a great experience and I would love to be a part of that type of culture. It feels like a family there. They brought me in and honestly I felt like I was home. As soon I got there, all the way up until I left, I felt very comfortable and like the way they treated me," said Ervin.

Georgia will be competing with Michigan State, Arizona State, Nebraska, and Duke. I can see Nebraska being a very strong contender as they have shown the Peach State product a lot of love from the very beginning. However, Ervin has always dreamed and envisioned playing somewhere like a Georgia or an Alabama, a pillar program in the SEC, so this recruitment will be one to watch as time goes on.

Gabe Ervin JR. RB- 2021

