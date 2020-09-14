We're still two weeks out from Georgia football, but the next wave of Bulldogs have already hit the gridiron for their senior campaign.

The most notable performance this past weekend came from Brock Vandagriff, simply because of the marquee matchup between him and 2022 QB Gunner Stockton.

Vandagriff completed 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards, along with 3 TDs and 3 INTs in the loss to Rabun County. While the easy thing to do is to watch his highlights, Brooks Austin will tell you to look at his leadership skills. That trait alone will make Vandagriff an exciting player at the next level, not to mention he's one of the most talented high school players in the country.

Jackson Meeks also had an eye-popping performance just days after committing to Georgia.

Meeks caught 6 passes for 139 yards and 2 TDs as Central-Phenix City cruised to a 37-6 win. He may not be the highly-touted WR that Bulldog fans might have hoped for, but I guarantee you that Brock Vandagriff will be ecstatic to have him by his side for the next few years. Meeks was named the Recruit of the Week by the Georgia staff, an apparently new award given out to the week's top performer.

Long-time Bulldog commit Micah Morris also had a good outing in Camden County's 31-14 win this weekend. Morris 6'4 316 pound frame allowed him to dominate in pass protection, which is where Camden County had most of its offensive production from.

One source in attendance indicated that Morris appears much lighter on his feet this season, and if asked to do so, could remain at the tackle position in college. Through discussions we've had with Morris, he's indicated he will be playing guard in college and he will be a dang good one at that. He's insanely powerfully and a mass mover.

The team didn't have much success running the ball as a team, though they had a few good runs when running behind Morris.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jonathan Jefferson came up big for Douglas County with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack in a 37-13 win over Stockbridge. One of Jefferson's teammates, Kani Walker who is committed to Louisville told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Jefferson is "living up to that commitment, he's going crazy."

Several Georgia commits were off this week, including David Daniel who we will be in attendance to watch this coming week at Woodstock High School.

