SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

2021 Georgia Commits are off to a good start to high school seasons

Brent Wilson

We're still two weeks out from Georgia football, but the next wave of Bulldogs have already hit the gridiron for their senior campaign.

The most notable performance this past weekend came from Brock Vandagriff, simply because of the marquee matchup between him and 2022 QB Gunner Stockton. 

Vandagriff completed 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards, along with 3 TDs and 3 INTs in the loss to Rabun County. While the easy thing to do is to watch his highlights, Brooks Austin will tell you to look at his leadership skills. That trait alone will make Vandagriff an exciting player at the next level, not to mention he's one of the most talented high school players in the country.

Jackson Meeks also had an eye-popping performance just days after committing to Georgia.

Meeks caught 6 passes for 139 yards and 2 TDs as Central-Phenix City cruised to a 37-6 win. He may not be the highly-touted WR that Bulldog fans might have hoped for, but I guarantee you that Brock Vandagriff will be ecstatic to have him by his side for the next few years. Meeks was named the Recruit of the Week by the Georgia staff, an apparently new award given out to the week's top performer.  

Long-time Bulldog commit Micah Morris also had a good outing in Camden County's 31-14 win this weekend. Morris 6'4 316 pound frame allowed him to dominate in pass protection, which is where Camden County had most of its offensive production from.

469727B0-FDBB-42BC-9C4B-18A0B25D9EB3

One source in attendance indicated that Morris appears much lighter on his feet this season, and if asked to do so, could remain at the tackle position in college. Through discussions we've had with Morris, he's indicated he will be playing guard in college and he will be a dang good one at that. He's insanely powerfully and a mass mover.

The team didn't have much success running the ball as a team, though they had a few good runs when running behind Morris. 

On the defensive side of the ball, Jonathan Jefferson came up big for Douglas County with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack in a 37-13 win over Stockbridge. One of Jefferson's teammates, Kani Walker who is committed to Louisville told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Jefferson is "living up to that commitment, he's going crazy." 

Several Georgia commits were off this week, including David Daniel who we will be in attendance to watch this coming week at Woodstock High School.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UGA expecting to have $55 million budget deficit in 2021

UGA athletic director Greg McGarity has announced he is expecting a $55 million deficit to the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift 'Pretty Upset' About Dropped Pass

D'Andre Swift was on his way towards a pretty solid rookie debut in Sunday's NFL Opener. He got his first touchdown, but dropped the game-winning pass.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia held at No. 4, jumped by Oklahoma in latest Coaches Poll

In the recently released Coaches Poll for Sept. 13, Georgia football is ranked No. 4. behind Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Scrimmage Notes: QB Situation Becomes Clearer

We have intel coming in from sources about the third scrimmage in Athens today, and it appears there's some positional battles that are becoming a bit more clear.

Brooks Austin

How is Georgia's offensive line 'way ahead' of expectations?

Ben Cleveland recently told reporters that Georgia's offensive line is "way ahead of where most people think [it] should be right now.”

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Isaiah Wilson Arrested for DUI

OT Isaiah Wilson has gotten off to a shaky start in Tennessee, having been arrested Friday night for driving under the influence.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Brock vs Gunner Highlights

We have the highlights from Brock Vandagriff vs Gunner Stockton from Friday Night. Watch as two of the nation's best faceoff in Rabun County, Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Dawgs in the NFL 2020 Preview

Georgia football has produced some of the top talent in the NFL over the year and the 2020 season is looking promising for the Bulldogs in the NFL.

Jonathan Williams

Brock Vandagriff, A Leader of Men at the Quarterback Position

Georgia football commit, Brock Vandagriff may have been beated out by Gunner Stockton on Friday night, but we learned a lot about his leadership skills.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

For better or worse, 2020 is a season of 'first time since' for Georgia

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Georgia football to endure several changes entering the 2020 season.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk