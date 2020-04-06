2022 ATH Gentry Williams Talks Offer From Georgia Football

Gentry Williams is one of those players that commands attention. Regardless of where he is on the field, or what position he is playing, Williams is capable of taking over a game. The 4-Star multi-position athlete is explosive and versatile and is drawing attention from some of the country's top programs. Georgia is the latest to offer Williams.

On April 1st, The Dawgs offered the Tulsa, Oklahoma native and the magnitude of the offer was not lost on Williams. "It was amazing! I didn't expect it. I'm still very early in the process, but it was communicated to me that the whole staff was all in on me," said Williams. A member of the Georgia recruiting staff passed along through Williams's coach that, "Georgia likes me because I can play a lot of positions and they like my film at all of them. They said there is not a coach on staff that hasn't seen my film and doesn't like it. So that makes you feel good that a program like Georgia and their staff appreciate what you do."

As far as the 4-Star's preference of what position he will play at the next level, Williams doesn't have one. "I just love playing and being on the field," said Williams, "I really don't have a preference." However, there are some goals that the two-way starter has on the defensive side of the ball. "At DB, I want to work on being more aggressive and coming downhill better. I want to be quicker with my reads and show how physical I can be," explained Williams.

Gentry played a lot of quarterback last season but is mixing up his training heading into his junior campaign. "It all correlates," Williams said of his training, "hands, hip, and feet are important at every position. I try to stay balanced and work 2 days at DB, 2 days at receiver, and one at quarterback."

Going forward, Georgia will be in competition with Williams's home state school Oklahoma, Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks, Southern Cal and more.

