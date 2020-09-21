SI.com
Top 2022 WR, Luther Burden Names Final Five

Brooks Austin

As the offense at Georgia begins to adapt to more modern times, you should see a continued increase in the level of talent they are able to recruit at the wide receiver position. The 2021 class is going to be a bit of an anomaly in this case study though considering the sheer size of the wide receiver class in 2020. 

The 2022 class, however? Things could get very interesting there. We here at Dawgs Daily already know of one silent commit at the wide receiver position in 2022, and Georgia has made the cut in a Final Five for one of the nation's best at the position in Luther Burden. 

Burden released a Final Five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia. The Show-Me State product from Cardinal Ritter High School in Missouri is the perfect blend of route running and yards after the catch ability that Georgia is looking for. 

Burden has an eerily similar build to that of Jermaine Burton. At 6'0, 185 pounds, he plays with the same level of physicality that Burton displayed on the prep level. While he's not as refined of a route runner that Burton is, Burden has a chance to be just as electric, if not more, after the catch. 

Though the level of competition is not all that impressive out in Missouri, Burden is a yards after the catch monster at this point in his career. He's got a really smooth stride and possesses long speed that will allow him to take it the distance in college. 

The other thing I've noticed about Burden's game is the fact that he really understands how to set up defensive backs. It's one thing to possess electrifying speed, it's a whole other conversation when you possess patience in your route running ability that allows you to create massive amounts of separation at the end of your routes. Burden does exactly that. 

As for his Final Five, Georgia has some serious making up to do here to chase down Oklahoma. With the way Lincoln Riley has been able to use receivers of Burden's skillset, it's going to be tough to reel this one in. But a big season from the likes of Demetris Robertson, Jermaine Burton, and Kearis Jackson — all with similar body types and skillset — and things could change here. After all, there's still a long way to go in this one. 

