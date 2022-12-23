The 2023 high school signing class is all but in the books for head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They have LOIs from 26 of 28 verbal commits, with Jamal Meriweather and Raymond Cottrell still firmly in the fold for the Bulldogs, we have a fairly clear picture of what this signing class finally looks like.

So, as the Bulldogs finish up their portal season of additions and wait for the decision of TE Duce Robinson, we bring you the superlatives from this year's current class.

Most Likely to Become a First-Round Pick

EDGE Damon Wilson

It's not bold to believe Wilson has 1st round upside. After all, he is rated as a 5-star recruit. Wilson's measurables at 6'4 230 checks a lot of boxes for NFL scouts, and he only has more room to fill out and get bigger. Wilson is a special athlete that showcases serious speed and bend when coming off the edge. He can also play in space, showing the ability to impact the game in pass coverage and the ability to run sideline to sideline. Wilson is one of the best overall athletes in the 2023 class, and once he adjusts to the physicality of the SEC, the sky is the limit for Wilson.

Most Likely to Make an Immediate Impact

DL Jordan Hall

With at the very least Jalen Carter leaving UGA at the end of the season, that creates some opportunities on the interior defensive line, and I believe Jordan Hall has what it takes to immediately enter the rotation for UGA. Hall is a 6'5 300-pound thumper that overwhelms opposition with his sheer size and strength, and he will only get bigger from here. Not only is he a physical force of nature, but he is also extremely athletic and quick off the ball. At times, he lines up at the EDGE spot to rush the passer. With Hall in the middle of the UGA defense, the Dawgs will have a freak athlete with a wide variety of tools under his belt.

Most Likely to Outplay Ranking

DB Kyron Jones

You have to check a few boxes to play CB at Georgia. You have to be tall, physical, and fast. Jones certainly fits all those descriptions. Not only is he 6'1 with 10.3 100-meter speed, but he also played mostly RB in HS, so he is used to being physical. With Jones having to make a change to CB, he will certainly need some development before he sees the field. However, with some seasoning, there is reason to believe he can carve out a significant role in the secondary by the time his college career is over. UGA has a history of developing lower-rated DB prospects into impact players. Most recently, Javon Bullard

Highest Upside

EDGE Damon Wilson

Wilson takes home his second superlative for the 2023 class. As far as the upside is concerned, Wilson is undoubtedly at the top of the list when it comes to UGA signees, at least in my opinion. He is already an incredibly gifted athlete with amazing speed and finesse, but he has yet to fully maximize his frame. After a few seasons in UGA's weight program, I believe Wilson can transform his body and become an even freakier athlete.

Class Leader

DB AJ Harris

You could really give this role to a couple of guys, but I will give this one to Harris. Not only did Harris's commitment represent the turning point for UGAs 2023 class, but he also played a critical role in recruiting others to Athens with him. Most notably, Samuel M'Pemba. Harris was a priority recruit for Kirby Smart, and he made sure to bring some help with him to Athens.

Recruiter of the Year

OLBs Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

When UGA hired Uzo-Diribe, everyone knew they were getting a young and energetic rising star to lead a critical position on defense. However, I don't think anyone expected him to flex his muscles as a recruiter the way that he did this cycle. He started off by getting Gabriel Harris on board, then followed that up by adding Samuel M'Pemba and Damon Wilson. All three guys are bonafide elite prospects, and could all end up developing into difference-makers on the trail. By all accounts, Uzo-Diribe has already made waves in future recruiting classes as well. As long as he is at UGA, expect the Dawgs to get quite the yearly haul on OLBs.