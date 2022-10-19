Skip to main content

2025 five-star WR Caleb Cunningham Grateful for UGA Offer

Georgia is an early contender for arguably the best receiver in the 2025 class.

UGA has quite the pipeline in the state of Mississippi. In the 2019 class, UGA entered the Magnolia State to land Nakobe Dean, who would later become a centerpiece for UGAs national title run. This past cycle, they snagged a stud RB by the name of Branson Robinson. In the 2025 class, they're headed back to Mississippi as they have their sights set on arguably the best receiver in the 2025 class.

Caleb Cunningham, a 6'3 receiver out of Choctaw County, is ranked as a top-10 prospect nationally in the 2025 class according to the 247 Composite Rankings. Several schools such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, and Florida are in the picture. However, his recent UGA offer has certainly shaken things up.

Cunningham was in town to watch UGAs blowout win over Auburn a few weeks ago, and he was blown away by the atmosphere. He was also impressed with UGAs physicality, and how many different weapons they rotate into the game.

The visit certainly did wonders in Cunningham's recruitment, but thankfully for the Dawgs, Cunningham grew up a fan of Georgia.

"It’s truly a blessing because that’s one of my favorite college teams and I always talked about Georgia since I was a little kid. Plus it’s a major school and football team, it’s just amazing getting offered by the top team in college football." - Cunningham when asked about what the UGA offer means to him

"Major" college football is certainly in his future. Cunningham had a productive freshman season, and when you watch his film, he is a mismatch nightmare for anyone lining up across from him.

Cunningham is in no hurry to make a decision, and with new schools entering the picture almost daily, the competition gets tougher for Georgia. Still, with UGAs success in pulling elite recruits out of Mississippi and Cunningham already extremely high on UGA, I would expect Georgia to be in this one until the end.

