Kojo Antwi is a rising junior at Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Antwi is a 4-Star prospect that is quickly stockpiling Power 5 offers. The University of Georgia offered the 2022 receiver on May 9th and Dawgs Daily on SI.com was fortunate enough to catch up with him during this overwhelming time of being flooded with offers. Antwi was very gracious and forthright in discussing his developing relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs.

When asked how his relationship with Georgia began to develop, Antwi credited the beginnings of it to a recent coaching change that took place at Lambert. The school recently hired Tommy Watson, formerly the Special Teams Coordinator, Offensive Line Coach, and Run-Game Coordinator at perennial powerhouse Lowndes High School.

Lowndes is a recruiting hotbed and Watson knows talent when he sees it. Antwi said, "Coach Watson came in and the first thing he said to me was that I'm a great player and he asked me what schools I wanted him to reach out to. I told him Georgia because I know what type of program Coach Smart is building over there and I'm a local player, so it'd be nice to build a relationship there." Having just been hired in February, it apparently did not take Watson long to reach out to Kirby Smart and get the ball rolling.

"From what I was told, Coach Watson got in touch with Coach Smart and the recruiting staff and they passed along my film to Coach Monken. Coach Monken liked my film and said to Coach Watson, 'we've got to get this guy on board'. So Coach Watson called me after that and told me that Coach Monken wanted to offer me a scholarship and that's when I got in touch with him and it went from there" explained Antwi.

On the conversations that he and Coach Monken have had when Antwi has contacted the new Georgia Offensive Coordinator, he said, "it's been mostly personal stuff, and also what's going on in the world right now." Antwi said that the two discussed the current pandemic and the restrictions it's placing on sports and other things and also about the process of Coach Monken making his move to Athens. Antwi also said, "As soon as they get players back on campus, which he (Coach Monken) was thinking would be by July, they would like to have me for a visit. I'm excited to get over there."

Antwi has not talked with Coach Smart or Coach Hankton yet but said that plans for him to reach out to them via Zoom or on a phone, which are already in the works. In the meanwhile, Coach Monken has made it clear that "Georgia wants to throw the football a lot!" Also, the new Bulldog play-caller told Antwi that he is, "a guy that should be getting the ball a ton and that I would be a great fit in their offense and be a great player up at Georgia."

The thoughts and sentiments that Todd Monken shared with Antwi about his game and his fit into the new system at UGA are undoubtedly being echoed by programs such as Texas, Penn State, Auburn, Texas A & M, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, and many more that are recruiting the 6'1" 185-pound receiver. Kojo Antwi is a skilled route runner that is efficient with his releases at the line of scrimmage when opponents dare to press, and he puts he and quarterback in position to win on intermediate to deep patterns. Also, Antwi shows a knack for being able to break tackles after the catch and can accelerate quickly once in the open field.

With his style of play, Antwi reminds us here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com a lot of former Georgia Bulldog Malcolm Mitchell. Mitchell was also a 4-Star prospect coming out of high school and had a very similar frame to Antwi. Granted, Mitchell was 6'1" 183 pounds as a senior and Antwi has two more years to grow, there is a clear similarity in how they run routes and how they create after the catch.

Currently, Kojo is in Houston, Texas with family and is working out every day to be in the best shape possible for when football does return. "I work with a trainer back home in Georgia and I told him I was going to be out of town for a while and he let me borrow some cones and a football and I've taught my brother how to throw it too and things like that so I can get my work in."

This is a recruitment that is only going to gain momentum and it will be excited to follow the development of Kojo Antwi and his relationship with Georgia football over the next two years.

