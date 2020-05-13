A Trio of 2023 Superstars and Their Recruitment By Georgia Football

Treyaun Webb set the tone for the Georgia Bulldogs in the class of 2023. As a 9th grader and already a bona fide star for perennial powerhouse Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, Webb announced to the world that he had already made his mind up that he wanted to be a Dawg.

Since that point and time, Webb has not been shy about being the flag bearer for his class and UGA. Webb is actively out there talking up Georgia's program and staff to other big-time names both in his class and otherwise. It just so happens that Brandon Inniss and Richard Young are former teammates of Webb's and they too are tremendously talented prospects, undeniable talent really, and they each now have offers from the Georgia Bulldogs. Since Bradon Inniss received his offer from Georgia, completing the trio in terms of an offer from the Dawgs, they have not hidden their excitement about potentially suiting up together again at the next level in the least.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com was fortunate to catch up with all three players from the state of Flordia that will be powerbrokers in the class of 2023 and who could combine to create a monstrous offensive trio in college.

TREYAUN WEBB

How many people on this planet can say they received a Power 5 college football scholarship offer in the 7th grade? Well, as few of them as there may be, Treyaun Webb is one of them. "My recruitment actually started in 7th grade. I got my first offer from Miami that year. That came from Coach Hartley when he was there. Then he left Miami and went to Georgia and ended up getting me on a visit up there. That's when I met Coach McGee and Georgia offered me then" explained Webb. Webb has a special bond with Coach Todd Hartley and described him as "like a dad to me, a father figure. I have a lot of respect for him."

That bond with Coach Hartley lead to a strong relationship with Dell McGee as noted earlier and Webb said that when he attended the Missouri game this past fall in Athens, there was a moment when he just knew it was home. "The lights. Heading into the 4th quarter was amazing. It was an atmosphere like I'd never seen and something I knew I had to be a part of. It made me want to play there, on top of the relationships my family and I had with the coaches" said Webb.

Webb wants to, "build something special at Georgia." That's why he's heavily targeting Brandon Inniss and Richard Young. "They're like brothers to me. We've played together growing up and I know that they are special talents and it would be great to get all of us together at Georgia. I really want to get to Florida to Georgia pipeline going" shared Webb. "Brandon is a playmaker and Richard and myself would make a great one-two punch and that's something we've all talked about" noted Webb. It's safe to say that Webb is embracing being 'The Lead Dawg'.



Webb is a multifaceted back that has the ability to hurt opponents in variety of ways. At Trinity Christian, Webb is utilized as a receiver out of the backfield and split out and is an excellent route runner. Also, there is no doubt that at 6'0" 188 pounds as only a rising sophomore, that the Georgia commit is going to have the frame to pound the rock in between the tackles while also possessing plenty enough speed to break contain and outrun defenders.

RICHARD YOUNG

Young received his offer from UGA on April 21st of this year. The 6'0" 190-pound running back is simply jaw-dropping when you turn on his film. Young carves up opposing defenses at Lehigh Senior High in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Many recruiting outlets are naming Young as the number one overall recruit in the 2023 class and with his 4.4 speed and also the ability to run downhill with physicality, he's doing everything in his power to prove them right. It's no wonder as to why his friend and former teammate Treyaun Webb has been hyping him up to Dell McGee and company at UGA.

Young's recruitment has accelerated during this time of Coronavirus quarantine and Young described it as, "Crazy! Just crazy." As far as the day to day during this time, Young says, "Everything is going well. I'm just trying to work out and grind every day. I'm doing great. All of this (the recruiting attention) just a blessing and I'm thankful for what God's given me and the opportunity I have to be great and hopefully, one day, take care of my family."

Much like anyone who watches Young play the game of football, Dell McGee communicated to Young how impressed he and the Georgia staff were with Young's game once the rising sophomore was put in touch with the Georgia Running Back Coach. "He said he was amazed and you don't see stuff like that out of a freshman and not long after that is when I got offered the full ride to Georgia" shared Young. That offer and all of the offers Young has received are extremely motivating for him. Young has five brothers, one sister, and lives with his Mom, Uncle, and Grandmother and wants to work hard to be great for all of them as well as himself.

Young is very aware of Georgia's reputation as RBU and the greats that it has produced in the NFL like Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, and Nick Chubb. "You just look at the wide-open holes those guys ran through in college and how they shared carries and now what they are doing in the league. Georgia just seems like a great place for running backs to go. I'm very happy they offered me," said Young.

BRANDON INNISS

As stated earlier, Brandon Inniss completed the trifecta of this friend group receiving an offer from the University of Georgia on May 6th. On the offer, Inniss stated, "It felt great. It was crazy. Georgia is such a high powered school. I just give all the glory to God."

There is no lack of evidence for what type of player the University of Georgia has offered in Inniss. Inniss has started for University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as both an 8th grader and a 9th grader and is established as a star and playmaker in the Sunshine State. Many are projecting Inniss to be near the top of the 2023 class in the receiver rankings when all is said and done.

If University School sounds familiar to those who follow Georgia football recruiting, that is because Inniss's former teammate Kenny McIntosh signed with Georgia just a year ago and is now entering his sophomore season as a Dawg. "Kenny was a senior when I was playing up here as an 8th grader and all the time he used to just yell at me 'son' and call me his 'son', stuff like that. So yeah, Kenny and I have a good relationship and he's told me that Georgia is a great school to be at, but I should definitely take my time with things because it's a big decision. But, Kenny definitely thinks that there is nowhere better in the country to be than Georgia."

In terms of Inniss's relationship with the Georgia staff, the rising star receiver noted that Dell McGee had seen him play as an 8th grader and had talked to his coaches, but that things really didn't pick up until Inniss reached out to his good friend Treyaun Webb asking about the Dawgs and their staff. "I called up Treyaun and was like man, what's up with Georgia? He called Coach McGee and they watched my film and then I was able to call up Coach McGee and we had a great conversation and then it just worked out and the offer came."

Make no mistake about it though, Inniss's game speaks for itself. Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, Kentucky, Tennessee, Penn State, and Arkansas have all offered Inniss in just the last three or four months alone. Inniss is extremely adept at tracking the deep ball. He has the speed to stretch the defense vertically and once the pass is delivered, he has an innate ability to position his body to create space away from the defender to allow him to secure the catch. Inniss has the size at a young age to play both inside and outside receiver and also the quickness and precision to run routes underneath well.

Look for big things out of this trio. It will be intriguing to see if 'The Lead Dawg' Treyaun Webb can convince his former teammates to join him in the class of 2023 for the Georgia Bulldogs. One thing that is for sure is that this group of young, talented stars from Florida are going to be focal points of major college football recruiting for years to come.

