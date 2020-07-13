What Adonai Mitchell Brings to Georgia

Adonai Mitchell has committed to the University of Georgia. The former Ole Miss commit is the 11th commit in the 2021 Georgia class. Today, we bring you the SI All-American analysis of exactly what Mitchell brings to Georgia.

Athleticism

Slightly faster than a quick athlete with urgency in his releases off the line of scrimmage. Above-average stride to climb on top of off-coverage. Solid functional strength in route phase. Prefers to use a speed cut at breakpoints. Natural to use eyes to track throws and can execute over-shoulder hauls via good body control. Solid run after the catch skills and runs with fair strength and contact balance to take advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers in secondary.

Instincts

The release plan features a basic launch versus off-alignments while flashing a dead-leg release versus press. Decent mental processing in the route phase. Subtly will alter his stem to avoid traffic. Has savvy to use to his hands to work himself into advantageous positioning in crowds to win catch points. Appears to have a large strike zone with a natural ability to attack balls with his mitts. Shows solid awareness of initial defender/safety after the catch.

Polish

Aligns as No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 in various 2x2 and 3x1 sets. Also frequently plays wildcat QB. Route tree currently consists of a post, vert, sluggo, seam, wheel, dig, and out. Must add mass and strength. Needs to expand the release plan and improve his ability to manipulate his route tempos while working in blind spots.

Bottom Line

Mitchell played in Texas earlier in his high school career, yet now has made a name for himself in the Volunteer State. He has solid length, speed, and body control. At this point, Mitchell appears best suited to play the Z-receiver position for an offense with a good emphasis on a 3-step and 5-step passing game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.