DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

What Adonai Mitchell Brings to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Adonai Mitchell has committed to the University of Georgia. The former Ole Miss commit is the 11th commit in the 2021 Georgia class. Today, we bring you the SI All-American analysis of exactly what Mitchell brings to Georgia. 

Athleticism

Slightly faster than a quick athlete with urgency in his releases off the line of scrimmage. Above-average stride to climb on top of off-coverage. Solid functional strength in route phase. Prefers to use a speed cut at breakpoints. Natural to use eyes to track throws and can execute over-shoulder hauls via good body control. Solid run after the catch skills and runs with fair strength and contact balance to take advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers in secondary. 

Instincts

The release plan features a basic launch versus off-alignments while flashing a dead-leg release versus press. Decent mental processing in the route phase. Subtly will alter his stem to avoid traffic. Has savvy to use to his hands to work himself into advantageous positioning in crowds to win catch points. Appears to have a large strike zone with a natural ability to attack balls with his mitts. Shows solid awareness of initial defender/safety after the catch. 

Polish

Aligns as No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 in various 2x2 and 3x1 sets. Also frequently plays wildcat QB. Route tree currently consists of a post, vert, sluggo, seam, wheel, dig, and out. Must add mass and strength. Needs to expand the release plan and improve his ability to manipulate his route tempos while working in blind spots. 

Bottom Line

Mitchell played in Texas earlier in his high school career, yet now has made a name for himself in the Volunteer State. He has solid length, speed, and body control. At this point, Mitchell appears best suited to play the Z-receiver position for an offense with a good emphasis on a 3-step and 5-step passing game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JT Daniels wins appeal, Will be available for 2020 Georgia Football Season

JT Daniels has won his appeal to receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA. We take a look at what this means for Georgia this football season.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Adonai Mitchell Flips from Ole Miss to Georgia

Georgia football has flipped Ole Miss commit Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell announced his commitment to Georgia, providing clarity to the wide out group in 2021.

BGilmer18

What Does Kitchens' commitment to Miami mean for James Williams and Georgia

Georgia has been hot on the trail for James Williams for quite some time, as has Miami. So, what does their addition of Kamren Kitchens mean for Georgia

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting Being Crushed By Lack of Visits

It's something everyone is dealing with, but the lack of on campus and in home visits is hurting Georgia recruiting right now, and the staff feels it.

Brooks Austin

The SEC and ACC Should Combine for One Season

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with most schools heading to a conference only schedule the SEC and ACC should combine for just one season. Here's how.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Source: October or November Start Being Discussed If Nothing Changes

It is being discussed that there will be a delayed start to college football. Here's the latest we have gathered regarding when and how.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Top JUCO Prospect, De'Jahn Warren Releases Top-7

De'Jahn Warren is the nation's top cornerback prospect out of the Junior College ranks, today he announced a Top-7 list of schools and included Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Finebaum Says Playing a College Football Season is a 'Money Grab'

Paul Finebaum has been the voice of the SEC Network for quite some time. Today, on ESPN he says playing this season is strictly a money grab.

Brooks Austin

by

tomdialwesterville

The Reasoning For Conference Only College Football is Simple - Control

There's been a lot of hot takes going on social media regarding the absurdity behind the conference only schedule, but there's a reason for it, control.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Commits and Targets Litter Preseason All-State Team

A handful of Georgia's commits and targets have been named to MaxPreps Georgia All-State preseason team.

Brent Wilson