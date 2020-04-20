2021 Athlete Adrian Huey Discusses Offer From Georgia Football

4.3 speed. It's a great equalizer, something that can't be taught. Adrian Huey has it.

Listed as an athlete in the 2021 recruiting class, Huey excels on offense, defense, and special teams for Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. The man from the music city received an offer from the school in the Classic City as Georgia offered Huey on the 13th of April. The Bulldog Maven on SI.com got with the electrifying prospect to discuss his recruitment, the development of the relationship with Georgia and where things are headed next.

Huey is keeping busy during the Coronavirus mitigation period that we are going through as a country. "I work out every day, multiple times a day," said Huey. When asked what that looks like during this time, he responded, "Just guys that want to get work in, players and coaches, finding a field somewhere and getting better." The work ethic of the Nashville native, mixed with his God-given ability to run, undoubtedly makes him stand out as a prospect and the 3-Star has accumulated offers from not only Georgia, but Tennessee, South Carolina, and Arkansas as well.

When it comes to the Georgia offer, the magnitude of it was not lost on Huey. "I'm not going to lie, I was kind of shocked. It's Georgia. They're up there with Alabama and Clemson as the best programs in the country, so it was great," Huey shared.

Adrian indicated that some members of the Georgia coaching staff and the recruiting department began following him a couple of weeks before the offer came. Eventually, defensive quality control assistant Coach Rod Ojong reached out to Huey and notified him that Georgia liked what they saw and would like to extend an offer. This makes sense as the defensive side of the ball seems to be the most natural for Huey.

At 5'10", Huey has decent length for a cornerback and definitely has the speed to play man coverage. At only 160 pounds, Huey will need to work on gaining weight before arriving on the scene at whichever college he ends up going to in the SEC. However, the speedy corner says he's working hard to gain weight by consuming lots of, "peanut butter sandwiches and protein shakes." Huey continued, "I'd like to enter college at 175 so that I can keep my speed but also be able to give and take hits."

Huey's stature and his dynamic playmaking ability and speed are eerily similar to that of now established Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes ran a 4.33 coming into Georgia and was also a 3-Star recruit with a build of 6'0" 170 pounds. The Covington, Georgia native went from a somewhat undervalued prospect by recruiting services to a standout in Kirby Smart's secondary and an eventually, a future NFL draft pick. Huey has the same tools and could easily find himself following a similar path at the college level.

The coronavirus outbreak has in no means slowed down Huey's recruitment, but it has delayed important visits he was wanting to take. The timetable for a commitment from Huey is undetermined at this time. One thing that has been determined, however, is that the speed, the technique, and the instincts of Adrian Huey are putting him in great shape to excel in big-time college football.

2019 Junior Season Highlights 2019 Junior Season Highlights

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.