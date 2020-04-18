2021 WR, Agiye Hall Commits To Alabama Football

4-Star wide receiver Agiye Hall has announced his commitment to play for the Alabama Crimson tide.

The tenth-ranked wideout in the country, Hall was recruited very intensely by college football royalty in the likes of Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and 39 other major programs.

At 6’3” 190 pounds, Hall has the build to be a main target on the outside. The Georgia Bulldogs hauled in one of the best wide receivers classes to date in 2020 and this will likely not be the last wide receiver target they miss out on.

The recruitment of Hall has been unpredictable as LSU and Alabama have both been thought of as favorites to land him in recent weeks, heck even Arizona State joined the race.

Hall has been to several schools during his time in high school, including IMG academy down in Bradenton, Florida. He's stood out while playing top competition and will likely have a smooth transition to SEC football.

Hall joins the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide class just months after Nick Saban said during a coaching clinic that he "Doesn't even want to recruit guys that have transferred to multiple high schools."

Hall becomes just the third commit in the 2021 class for Alabama. Joining Deontae Lawson and Anquin Barnes who committed to the Tide just yesterday.

