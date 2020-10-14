Standing at 6-foot-7 and a half and weighing 315 pounds, Amarius Mims commands attention when he walks into a room. The Cochran, Ga., native and standout tackle for Bleckley County is a 5-Star prospect that has the rare combination of both a high floor and a tremendous upside. Wednesday, Mims made it known he will be a Georgia Bulldog.

Mims consistently displayed his motor during his high-school career for the Royals of Bleckley County, while playing both ways. When playing defensive end, Mims's athleticism is always on display as he is routinely able to shrug off would-be blockers and corral ball-carriers. At tackle, Amarius is very agile and does a great job of playing in space while blocking second- and third-level defenders when asked to do so on plays such as screens or when uncovered in a zone scheme. Not surprisingly, he can also road-grade opposing defensive linemen and linebackers in the run game.

OT Amarius Mims

Mims was on the radar of Georgia early in his career and the Bulldogs offered a scholarship on Jan. 14, 2019. Then-offensive line coach Sam Pittman got the ball rolling with the mammoth in-state product and current line coach Matt Luke has continued to foster a great relationship with the second-ranked prospect in the Peach State.

The only prospect ranked ahead of Mims from the state is the top quarterback in the entire 2021 recruiting class and UGA commit Brock Vandagriff, who has been working on Mims for a while. It's obvious that relationship has been exceptional. When Bulldog Maven began talking to several 2021 prospects following Georgia's Junior Day in January, many of them assumed that Mims was already committed to the Dawgs.

Vandagriff told Bulldog Maven:

"It's going to be awesome. Having guys of that caliber wanting to play for the Dawgs. He's a great player and an even better guy. We are building something special here in Athens!"

(Amarius Mims Sophomore highlights via Hudl.com)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.