Amarius Mims Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Amarius Mims committed to the University of Georgia on Oct. 14, 2020, and on early national signing day, Mims signed his letter of intent.

What good is a quarterback if he can't be protected? Tackles are drafted in the first round every single year, and for good reason. Georgia had two selected in the first 31 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, and Amarius Mims could be their next great one.

The No. 13 overall player in the SI99, Mims committed to Georgia on Oct. 14, and signed his letter of intent to play for the Dawgs Wednesday.

Prospect: OT Amarius Mims

Projected Position: Left Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds

School: Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County

Frame: Rare size and frame; wears a size 17 shoe. Exceptional length, big hands and carries his weight with ease. Could easily add even more bulk and mass in college.



Athleticism: Simply gifted athletically for a person his size; routinely displays coordination, balance, agility and short-area quickness. Possesses natural knee bend, flexibility and gets out of stance at the snap without any issues. Mirrors well when engaged in pass protection, and can recover well versus inside moves. Solid grab strength at the point of attack and can bring his feet with power as a drive-blocker in the run game.

Instincts: As a pass protector, favors both a 45-degree set and short set on the edge and plays to his size. Can be late with his hands and inaccurate with his punch at times, but the athleticism and big paws compensate. Has good feet and agility to mirror and recover, yet his mitts are what ends things for rushers. Good vision to the second level and takes good angles to reach and cut-off ‘backers from the back side to play side.

Polish: Although possessing ideal size and athleticism, must improve pad level, anchor timing, punch accuracy as a pass protector and run blocker. Also must eliminate his tendency to over-set and waist-bend at climaxes. Will need a redshirt year to begin to properly marry his elite athletic ability with technique refinement and skill.

Bottom Line: Mims has the potential to become an elite left tackle at the next level. He has a high ceiling, thanks to excellent size, athleticism, length and good strength. His development with a skilled offensive line coach will be crucial, as he possesses all of the physical traits needed. Projects as a high-end multi-year starter and potential all-conference player.

Player Comparison - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

