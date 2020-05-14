Andre Greene Jr. is quickly emerging as a premier target in the class of 2022. The 6'3" wide receiver from Richmond, Virginia is a human highlight reel for St. Christopher's High School and offers from major programs are rolling in at an accelerated and impressive clip. The University of Georgia offered Greene Jr. on February 27th and the talented prospect shared his thoughts on the offer and his recruitment in general in a recent conversation with Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

Andre Greene Jr. says life hasn't changed that much for him during the quarantine. He still has had school from 8:00 to 3:00 every day, except on Zoom instead of in person, and afterward, he works out. It's not until the evening that the recruiting onslaught hits. "There are a lot of coaches that I've had to get in touch with. Being a 2022 guy I can still control it a lot because they can't really reach out to me so they have to get with my coach or I have to contact them. It's been exciting and I start that every day usually about 5:00 or 6:00" said Greene Jr.

Greene Jr. received his second total scholarship offer from the University of Georgia back on February 27th of this year and it was quite the moment for the receiver out of Richmond. "I had gotten back to Coach Schumann and they offered. It was really exciting. I remember I was in school, it was around lunchtime and my free period and I was so excited that I just went running through campus. It was great!" shared Greene Jr.

Now Greene Jr. stands with 21 scholarship offers and that number will only rise. Greene Jr. at one point thought basketball was going to be the sport he had a future in but between his freshman and sophomore years in high school Andre said he, "put on about 20 pounds, really started to develop and my work ethic got better and success came early on the next year against Trinity and it's kind of been going that way since." While Greene Jr. still loves basketball and intends to play throughout high school, he realizes his size lends itself better to football and he's developed a true love for the game.

Greene Jr. shows tremendous dexterity. He's made multiple OBJ style one-handed grabs and he is very strong. With a large frame, Greene Jr. is very hard to bring down once the ball is in his hands and possesses breakaway speed once he is in the open field. Greene Jr. also utilizes his physicality in his route running and does an excellent job positioning his body against defenders in order to create separation late and be able to execute the catch.

Personally, Greene Jr. is a football junkie. He loves to play the game and workout and really the only hobbies he has away from football are playing Fortnite and hanging out with his dad. Greene Jr. and his father are extremely close, Andre said, "he's my best friend. People come up to us all the time and tell us how much they love our relationship and how we enjoy being around one another."

Greene Jr. and his father have to be very excited about the bright future that the young receiver for the St. Christopher's Saints has and look for interest to continue to build with UGA and dozens of football powers around the country.

