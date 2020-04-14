BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Anquin Barnes Discusses A Highly Contested Recruitment and Georgia Football

BGilmer18

As most 2021 college football prospects have learned, the government regulated shutdowns and shelter in place orders have not slowed down recruitment in the least. Especially the recruitment of Anquin Barnes. Barnes, a 6'5" 300-pound defensive tackle from Montgomery, Alabama, is being hotly pursued by the top traditional programs in the SEC, along with Nebraska. The final six for Barnes also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

The Bulldog Maven on SI.com recently talked to the big interior lineman and got an update on his recruitment and his relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs. 

"It's still going pretty good," Barnes said in reference to his overall recruitment. Amid the Coronavirus mitigation, Coaches have ample time to recruit and have been constantly hitting up coveted targets like Barnes.

Naturally, Coach Tray Scott is Barnes's main recruiter. At the time of our conversation, he had just gotten off the phone with "Coach Tray". When asked about that relationship and what made him place Georgia in his top six, Barnes shared, "The relationship is cool. I liked the whole atmosphere (on-campus) and I have to get back up there."

Barnes is a quick and possesses a good strike at the point of contact. He does a good job of replacing the feet offensive lineman across him and creating penetration. Barnes, a Lee High School standout, said he's looking to take that talent to a place that feels like and has three factors. "Family, development, and education," stated Barnes. Barnes wants to be a Sports Management major and doesn't seem to be worried about managing the rest of his recruitment. "I don't think it's going to be that difficult. I will just go with the place that is best for me," Barnes explained.

Despite great size and athleticism and an unbelievable group of schools recruiting him intently, Barnes is only ranked a 3-Star. I have a feeling as time goes by that will change. One thing is for sure. Some program, a college blue-blood, is going to a productive and reliable interior lineman.

BIG QUINN # 55 JR YR

BIG QUINN # 55 JR YR

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Basketball: Exclusive interview with Top-100 Center, Frank Anselem

Frank Anselem is one of the nation's top post prospects in 2021. Today, we break down his recruitment and how Georgia has ramped up the effort to land him.

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm NFL Draft Stock 'Buzzing'

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rappaport, former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm's NFL Draft stock is buzzing headed into the draft.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Sophomore Surge - Nakobe Dean

When looking at the sophomores that are likely to take a massive leap in year two, the obvious answer for Georgia Football is linebacker, Nakobe Dean.

Brooks Austin

New York Giants Prefer Georgia Football's Andrew Thomas in NFL Draft

Despite being ranked lower than several other tackles in the NFL Draft, it now appears that the New York Giants are eyeing Georgia's, Andrew Thomas

BGilmer18

by

Chris Allen

What Are the Chances Former Georgia RB, D'Andre Swift Becomes NFL Pro Bowler

ESPN's latest article places percentages on the chances that upcoming NFL draft picks will become NFL Pro Bowlers. So, what do they think of D'Andre Swift?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Plans Virtual G-Day Featuring Kirby Smart

Georgia Football Plans Virtual G-Day Featuring Kirby Smart for April 18th at 2PM on the SEC Network. Kirby Smart will live-tweet the event as well.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football, K, Rodrigo Blankenship Worthy of NFL Draft Pick

Senior NFL Draft Analyst, Jordan Reid named former Georgia place kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship among specialist worthy of a draft selection.

Brooks Austin

2021 Receiver Jayden Thomas and His Relationship With Georgia Football

Jayden Thomas is a highly talented receiver in the class of 2021 from Pace Academy in Atlanta. Georgia is after the Peach State product who has tremendous options.

BGilmer18

ESPN Leaves Georgia Out of the Top 10 for RBU

ESPN released a Top 10 List for both QBU and RBU leaving Georgia off both lists accredited to ESPN "Stats & Info." No, I'm not kidding.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

What new RB commit Lovasea Carroll brings to Georgia football

Lovasea Carroll was the sixth commitment in the 2021 Georgia Recruiting class. The new pledge fits right in under a new offensive coordinator.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin