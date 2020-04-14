Anquin Barnes Discusses A Highly Contested Recruitment and Georgia Football

As most 2021 college football prospects have learned, the government regulated shutdowns and shelter in place orders have not slowed down recruitment in the least. Especially the recruitment of Anquin Barnes. Barnes, a 6'5" 300-pound defensive tackle from Montgomery, Alabama, is being hotly pursued by the top traditional programs in the SEC, along with Nebraska. The final six for Barnes also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

The Bulldog Maven on SI.com recently talked to the big interior lineman and got an update on his recruitment and his relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs.

"It's still going pretty good," Barnes said in reference to his overall recruitment. Amid the Coronavirus mitigation, Coaches have ample time to recruit and have been constantly hitting up coveted targets like Barnes.

Naturally, Coach Tray Scott is Barnes's main recruiter. At the time of our conversation, he had just gotten off the phone with "Coach Tray". When asked about that relationship and what made him place Georgia in his top six, Barnes shared, "The relationship is cool. I liked the whole atmosphere (on-campus) and I have to get back up there."

Barnes is a quick and possesses a good strike at the point of contact. He does a good job of replacing the feet offensive lineman across him and creating penetration. Barnes, a Lee High School standout, said he's looking to take that talent to a place that feels like and has three factors. "Family, development, and education," stated Barnes. Barnes wants to be a Sports Management major and doesn't seem to be worried about managing the rest of his recruitment. "I don't think it's going to be that difficult. I will just go with the place that is best for me," Barnes explained.

Despite great size and athleticism and an unbelievable group of schools recruiting him intently, Barnes is only ranked a 3-Star. I have a feeling as time goes by that will change. One thing is for sure. Some program, a college blue-blood, is going to a productive and reliable interior lineman.

BIG QUINN # 55 JR YR BIG QUINN # 55 JR YR

