Manning on Campus, What are UGA's Chances?

Georgia is in the closing days of an insane month of June. With visits opening back up in the world of college football, it's been a long month for the Georgia coaching and recruiting staff, and it's coming to an end as Monday starts yet another dead period on the recruiting front.

And Georgia has saved perhaps the biggest recruit for the final closing stretch. Quarterback Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

According to sources, Manning will be on campus Thursday until Saturday where he will throw and tour the campus along with taking meetings with the coaching staff.

The Manning's have kept this recruitment extremely close to the vest and will continue to do so throughout Arch's final two seasons of high school football.

Manning attends Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana. He has started since his freshman season and has turned the school into a powerhouse in Louisiana football. This recruitment will be much quieter. Manning sticks to himself and rarely talks to the media.

That doesn't change the fact that Manning is an uber-talented quarterback. He has been working with his grandfather, New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning since he was a kid and it shows on the field.

Arch can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet in order to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most fans of professional football have grown accustomed to. This is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside of the pocket.

The 2023 class is loaded at the quarterback position, with players like Malachi Nelson, Marcel Reed, Dylan Lonergan, and others high on Georgia's board. But without a doubt, the class begins and ends with Arch Manning. He will be the biggest domino in this recruiting cycle.

Does Georgia have a chance?

Absolutely. Manning has been to four schools so far this summer. Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Texas, and now Georgia becoming the fifth and final.

So, you've got a one in five chance to land this generational title on the surface. However, there are several advantages for Georgia in their favor. Beginning with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. His ability to convey his offensive concepts will likely leave the Manning's impressed.

