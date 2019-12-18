Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Arian Smith

Four-star wide receiver Arian Smith, out of Lakeland, Florida, gives the Dawgs a much-needed boost at the wide receiver position in the 2020 class.

Smith joins Marcus Rosemy and Justin Robinson in the 2020 crop of receivers for Kirby Smart’s team, as of now. All three guys should pair nicely and have an immediate impact on the offense next season.

SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. on Arian Smith's decision.

On December 13th, Smith took his sixth and final visit before to Athens before committing. After the visit, Smith told The Bulldog Maven that he thoroughly enjoyed the visit and loves the people and environment in Athens.

Standing at 6’1”, 170 pounds, Smith possesses a very lean build, which makes sense for the track star type speed he possesses. This leaves plenty of room for the young speedster to put on muscle and become a much more complete receiver.

His track star reputation is backed by his numerous accomplishments: a state champion in the 200 meter, a state runner-up in the 100 meter, and being a member of the U20 squad that broke the 4x100 meter world record.

On top of his elite level speed, Smith also possesses a long jump mark that sits just over 25 feet, which just goes to show how much of an explosive athlete he really is.

He has played virtually every position during his high school days, so he can impact the game in a variety of ways. This could open him up to opportunities in the rushing and returning aspects of the game when he arrives on campus. He could easily adopt the same type of role that former receiver Mecole Hardman once played for the Bulldogs.

From a more technical standpoint, there are a handful of small things he could easily improve upon. Highlighting this list is his route running, which is still very raw. Given his speed, he has never really needed to tighten this up to beat the majority of the defenders he has faced.

