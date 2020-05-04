Aubrey Smith Sees Recruitment Take Off And Discusses Georgia Football

Aubrey Smith is one of the more interesting recruitment stories in the 2022 class. Smith is a 6'2" 220-pound former inside linebacker turned hybrid safety and linebacker that plays at nationally renowned Buford High School in Georgia. Smith has seen his recruitment take off recently, but his first-ever offer came from the Georgia Bulldogs before he had even played a snap of high school football in the summer leading up to his freshman year.

In response to Dawgs Daily on SI.com asking Smith what his recent uptick in recruiting has been like, Smith stated, "It's been excited because every time my coach, which is Coach App (Bryant Appling - Buford Head Coach) or Coach Davis, gives me a phone call, I know it's going to be an offer or something is going to be set up later in the year for camps or visits. It's been fun and exciting to see what comes next." This month alone, Smith has received offers from Auburn, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska and Ole Miss. Arizona State also offered the Buford, Georgia product back in January.

As exciting as a flurry of offers like this can be, especially for just a rising junior, all of this is somewhat old hat at this by now for Smith. Despite not having all the stars and accolades by his name, Smith received his first-ever offer from UGA in the summer between his 8th and 9th-grade years, as noted earlier. Asked to recall what that experience was like, Smith shared, "At first, I didn't really know what an offer was because I was still young and my parents told me what it was and what it meant. I was excited because Athens is only 45 minutes away from where I live and it's my home state. I took it personally and it was special to me because that means they see a future with me at their school which is amazing."

According to Smith, the current relationship between him and Georgia, "is going great." Smith continued, "My last visit there was on March 4th. I went to a basketball game visited the campus and saw the practice facilities. It was a great time. I'm looking forward to going back later on." The relationship with Georgia has been consistent and there is a good rapport between the staff at Buford High School and the staff at UGA Smith mentioned.

While playing in college and selecting a destination is the big picture goal and process that Smith has to work through, there is plenty to focus on in the here and now. Georgia high school sports appear to be on track to resume in some form or fashion as early as June, and Smith is looking forward to stepping into an even bigger role for the defending state champion Buford Wolves in the fall.

"I'm focused on being a leader of the defense. Not just physically but verbally as well. Also, my head coach has told me that I really need to be in shape this year because I'm playing multiple positions. A little bit of slot corner, a little bit of safety, a little bit of linebacker. I look forward to all of that and being more of a leader and just competing and knowing that we are going to get everybody's best shot when they play us. So I and the team just have to be ready mentally and physically." - Aubrey Smith on his junior season goals

Smith says that Kirby Smart hasn't communicated a specific position that Georgia would like him to play should he end up in Athens. Smith simply stated, "Coach Smart said he wants me to play athlete, just everything. He said that he knows I'm a very special player and that I should be ready for anything." However, one thing that is for certain is that if recruits and fans are allowed at games this fall in the SEC and NCAA, Smith intends to get to Athens, as he emphatically put it, "as much as I possibly can!"

Overall, there is still a long way to go in the high school career of Smith and a long way to go in this recruitment. Georgia definitely has established a strong bond with Smith from a very young age, but the entire country is now aware of this talented Peach State product. Smith makes it clear that academics, location, and "a relationship with coaches that can help grow me as not just a football player but also a man and father figure and also be there for me with not just football but also personal stuff."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.