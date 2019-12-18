Georgia Early Signing Day - Austin Blaske

May 11, 2019 was the date that Austin Blaske committed to North Carolina State University. The 3-star offensive tackle out of South Effingham High School in Guyton, Georgia renounced that commitment one day ago on December 17th. Kirby Smart and Matt Luke did not waste time in capitalizing on this move as they have signed Blaske as part of the 2020 class.

On the same day that Austin Blaske decommitted from NC State, Georgia lost their two starting tackles to early departure for the NFL Draft. Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson leave gaping holes in the great wall that UGA has been building during the Kirby Smart era. On top of all of this, Georgia lost Joshua Braun to Florida after the departure of Sam Pittman for Arkansas.

Blaske is now part of a strong effort to make up for these losses and to fortify the edges for the offensive front. He will join the now signed Tate Ratledge and Chad Lindberg in the 2020 class and Georgia is still working on securing 5-star Lithonia, Georgia native Broderick Jones in February.

Many consider Blaske somewhat of a late bloomer and he has room on his frame to add more weight and muscle. Scott Sinclair certainly has a knack for helping promising recruits transform into full blown monsters. Keep in mind that Solomon Kindle was a 3-star heading into UGA and he has become a staple in the Georgia O-Line. Matt Luke will certainly be excited to get Austin Blaske on campus and begin to develop this big bodied prospect.