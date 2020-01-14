Georgia DB Target Avantae Williams Official Visits Schedule

4-star Safety Avantae Williams out of DeLand, Florida is one of the most coveted prospects remaining uncommitted and unsigned in the 2020 recruiting class.

Williams, having already visited Oregon, had originally narrowed down his list of remaining visit destinations to Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, LSU, and Georgia. Now it appears that Ole Miss will not be receiving a visit and January 31st will be the date that Avantae makes his way to Athens. It remains to be seen whether or not a visit to the newly crowned National Champion LSU Tigers will be scheduled.

Georgia is the last stop that the 5'11" 170-pound safety is slated for, as he is set to visit Miami on the 17th and Florida on the 24th. It is always significant to have the last crack at a prospect by having them on campus the closest to signing day. Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, Charlton Warren, and the entire Georgia Bulldog football operation will have an opportunity to make a late and lasting impression on Williams just before National Signing Day.

Whoever signs Avantae Williams will be receiving a complete player. He's able to play in coverage, possesses good ball skills for the secondary, and will come downhill and strike ball carriers. He also has value as a return man. With an official 40 time of 4.52, Williams has the speed and the elusiveness with the ball in his hands to make opposing teams pay.

It will be difficult for the Bulldogs to pry the hard-hitting safety out of the state of Florida. The Gators are seen by many as the favorite right now with Miami and Georgia playing catch up. However, the Dawgs will have plenty to sell Williams on. With the completion of the college football season now official, Georgia finished 1st in scoring defense (12.6 ppg allowed), 1st in rushing defense (74.9 yards per game allowed), and 3rd in total defense (276 yards allowed per game).

