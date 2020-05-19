Barrett Carter Commits to Clemson Football

Many Georgia fans were hitting the panic button in the fall of 2019 as it appeared that the 2020 recruiting class would be lacking some elite in-state prospects. Obviously, the 2020 class turned out just fine, ranking 1st in the country, and we here at Bulldog Maven have consistently pointed out that Kirby Smart and the Georgia recruiting machine has reached the point that they are going to go after the best player available, regardless of geographic location.

However, the 2021 recruiting class is Peach State heavy at this point and they've finally missed on their first in-state target. Barrett Carter is a 4-Star prospect that stands 6'1" and weighs in at 210 pounds. A true blue-chip prospect, 247 Sports has the Suwanee, Georgia native ranked as the 6th best outside linebacker in the country, and now he's headed off to Clemson.

Carter visited Athens in mid-January and definitely gave the impression that he left the Classic City with good vibes for the Dawgs as he posed the rhetorical question of whether or not he should commit to his home state's most powerful program.

Barrett Carter is the complete package at the outside linebacker position. He has shown the ability to make tackles in the open field, paste himself to receivers when covering short to intermediate routes, and he relentlessly pursues the ball when the play is away from him. Carter is very physical as well. When #1 for the North Gwinnett Bulldogs arrives to tackle an opposing ball carrier, he does so with aggression and an impactful strike.

Georgia has to secure at least one linebacker in the 2021 class. With Monty Rice set for graduation along with Nakobe Dean shaping up to be a potentially three-year player, they could be in for a thin group sooner rather than later. Not to mention, they didn't take a single inside linebacker in the 2020 class.

