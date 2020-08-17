Napa, California is not exactly known for producing elite football talent. Rather, they are known for wine. In fact, there are over 500 wineries in Napa alone. But there's also a fine football prospect that hails from the wine country in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and he's committed to the University of Georgia. His name is Brock Bowers.

Bowers took the time out of his day to sit down with Dawgs Daily and host of Instant Impact, Keith Miller to discuss why he chose to play at Georgia, his relationship with tight ends coach, Todd Hartley, whether or not he will early enroll at Georgia, and what the offense might look like in the future.

Here are the highlights from the video interview above:

Bowers on why he chose Georgia:

"One of the main reasons is the people there at the program and the people surrounding the program. And also, I wanted to be in a college town too, so Athens is great for that too. And they win games over there too. So, that was important to me, coming into a winning program. Just having a relationship with the players and the coaches there."

Bowers took an unofficial trip to Athens a month or so before his commitment to UGA and he relished in the fact that Athens reminded him a bit of his hometown in Napa. He liked the fact that there was a downtown area similar to Napa, and there are the outskirts of the town as well.

As for what it's like to be recruited by Todd Hartley:

"He's great. He's super easy to talk to. I remember sitting in my car out in front of my house after one of our summer practices last year and I was like, 'Man, I don't know who this is and I don't know much about Georgia' but it really came together. He did enough to make sure I felt like a priority, but also he knew when to come off and let me think about everything when I was getting close. He was great on that."

Bowers is a much different prospect that anything Georgia has recruited at the tight end position in recent memory, and he was being recruited as such by the offensive coaching staff at Georgia. We asked him what the offense might look like and how they are going to use him:

"They've expressed to me that they just don't really have a guy like me on the roster. So, they've just been prioritizing me and telling me not to lose my speed for the most part."

Bowers' senior season of football has been moved to the spring of 2021 and instead of enrolling early at Georgia, Bowers has made the decision to play his senior season of football this spring.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.