Brock Bowers Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Brock Bowers committed to the University of Georgia on Aug. 10, 2020, and on early national signing day, Bowers has signed his letter of intent.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley has done a tremendous job not only recruiting top prospects at the position, but he's developed the talent pool once it arrives on campus. Brock Bowers is next in line to change the position at Georgia.

Darnell Washington is a 6-foot-8, 265-pound specimen that uses his frame and strength to make plays on Saturday. Bowers is everything Washington is not. Where Washington wins with size and length, Bowers wins with route running and explosiveness.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about the Napa Valley, Calif., tight end who comes in as the No. 1 rated tight end in 2021:

Prospect: Brock Bowers

Projected Position: Tight End/H-back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

School: Napa (Calif.)

Frame: Twitchy at 225, yet relatively lean. Will be a handful for defensive backs as a 240-pound pass-catcher one day.

Athleticism: By the time he’s in college, Brock could step into most Division I programs and still be one of the top athletes in the room. Besides the plus ball skills, he’s got plus lateral quickness as seen through his reps at running back.

Instincts: As an integral part of Napa’s offense, Bowers was asked (and delivered) to make plays from a variety of positions. His willingness as a “utility player” strengthened his understanding of each position’s pain points, allowing him to play that much faster by spending less time thinking and more time reacting.

Polish: Spent entire sophomore season positioned flexed out, spent his junior season in the end zone (via RB, Y-back, TE, and slot). Bowers may not be polished anywhere, but that’s likely part of the lure with him. Recruiters see a dynamic playmaker; some have even mentioned two-way potential.

Bottom Line: Bowers is a versatile and efficient football player. From kick returns to kick-out blocks, Bowers's ability to help his team goes beyond his own stats, although both 1,500 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns for a tight end stick out like a sore thumb.

Player Comparison: Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.