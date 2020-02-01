Broderick Jones Will Not Take Visit to Auburn

The 2020 recruiting cycle is almost wrapped up as the final national signing day is set to commence this Wednesday, February 5th. And the Georgia Faithful got a bit of good news today concerning 5-star, Broderick Jones.

247sports.com was the first to report that Jones will no longer be taking his official visit to Auburn despite having been linked to the Tigers for quite some time.

Broderick Jones’ recruitment process has been a rather quite one, considering his rigorous athletic schedule at Lithonia High school (Jones is dynamic basketball player as well), on top of his All-American appearance in Orlando at the Under Armour game.

There was a point of concern surrounding Jones potentially flipping to Auburn despite having been committed to Georgia since the spring of 2018. With Sam Pittman’s departure the ground beneath Jones’ commitment to Georgia was a bit shaky for some time.

Now, with Jones cancelling his official to Auburn, and with him reassuring his commitment just last week following an official to Athens, you can all but assume he’s a lock to sign on the dotted line come Wednesday.

We at the Bulldog Maven feel solid about the commitment from Sedrick Van Pran-Granger as well. The interior offensive lineman from New Orleans, Louisiana is merely doing his due diligence by taking his official visits. Even if that means taking a trip to Gainesville to see what Dan Mullen and his staff have going on down there in Gator Country.

For all the latest on this Wednesday’s National Signing day news and notes stay tuned in to The Bulldog Maven on SI.com.

