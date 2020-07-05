DawgsDaily
Nation's Top QB, Caleb Williams Commits To Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Caleb Williams is the nation's top quarterback from Gonzaga high school in Washington DC. He is fresh off winning the MVP of the Elite 11 Finals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and now he has made his college decision and will be heading to Oklahoma as he announced on his social media feeds today. 

Expect many other talented prospects follow along with Williams on the way to Norman, Oklahoma. 

Many will remember that prior to Brock Vandagriff's commitment to the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs were well in the race for Williams. At points throughout the 2021 recruiting cycle, many thought it was just going to be about which player was ready to commit first. 

It's a common theme in the recruitment of Williams. Georgia fans thought they had a shot at him and were perplexed between the decision between Williams and Vandagriff. And thought LSU made his Final 3, the commitment of Garrett Nussmeier a few months back pretty much sealed up their chances of landing the talented Williams. 

And what a talent he is. Of the players I had the chance to watch at the Elite 11, only one player consistently made me say "Oh my god" after each and every throw. Justin Fields even got a bit competitive with Williams, throwing in the same group as him throughout the first night of competition. Thought Fields was the best quarterback there that night, it wasn't by a ton. Williams will go to Oklahoma and play very very early, even with Spencer Ratler on the roster in my opinion. 

