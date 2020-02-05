BulldogMaven
Cameron Kinnie Commits to Georgia

Blayne Gilmer

Cameron Kinnie has made his decision on where he will play his college ball and it's at the University of Georgia. Kinnie has played both offensive and defensive line during his career at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The 6'3" 305-pound, 3-Star will play offensive line for the Dawgs.

Kirby Smart made an in-home visit and offered Cameron Kinnie on January 20th. Bulldog Maven spoke with Kinnie yesterday and learned of his commitment to Georgia and that his signing would be occurring today. All of this came along with Cameron already having acquired full scholarship offers from Iowa State, Temple, and Syracuse.

Kirby Smart Visits Cameron Kinnie in-home

Upon watching film of the Peach State lineman, one would have to believe that Kinnie was a prospect that got overlooked early on by some in the recruiting process. Somehow he fell through the cracks. It's clear that Kinnie is very athletic and possesses good short-area quickness, an excellent initial strike in close quarters, and the ability to get out and block in space.

Austin Blaske let everyone know when he signed with Georgia back in December that Matt Luke was, and is, on a mission to improve the overall athleticism of the big men up front for the Georgia offense. I view this addition as an extension of the Luke offensive line philosophy.

(Cameron Kinnie's Highlight Tape) 

By all accounts, Cameron Kinnie is a tremendous young man that will be an asset to the Georgia locker room in many ways. Kinnie is a good student and can play both guard and center. There is also a level of versatility that is intriguing about Kinnie. Similar to Netori Johnson, Cameron Kinnie provides Georgia options on both sides of the ball if needed down the line.

It is unclear at this time how the signing of Kinnie is being accounted for in the 2020 class scholarship numbers, but what is clear is that Georgia has added a talented player and high-character man to their roster.

