Georgia Basketball: Catching Up with 2021 Target, Jusaun Holt

Brent Wilson

Jusaun Holt is a prospect on the rise in the class of 2021. In the most current 247 Composite Rankings, Holt is ranked as the No. 94 prospect in the country and the 21st small forward. Holt is also listed as the 6th best player in the state of Georgia, and considering how renowned Georgia is for its high school basketball prospects, that ranking is nothing to overlook.

Holt, originally from Washington, is now at St. Francis Day School in Roswell, Georgia, which is also home to 2020 Xavier-signee, Dwon Odom. In the midst of a playoff run in the Class A Private School Elite 8, Holt took the time to update his recruitment at the moment, and give some insight on his future.

At the moment, the 6'6 forward says that Clemson, Georgia, Dayton, Xavier, and Washington are after him the hardest. However, with Holt's recruitment seeming to continually heat up, there's potential that more programs reach out to him.

Holt was a part of the big group of visitors during the Georgia-Notre Dame football game back in September. And it wasn't the only trip to Athens he's made since then.

"I've been to a couple of basketball games this year, and I plan on visiting some more."

In regards to the impact the Georgia coaching staff has made on him, he had nothing but good things to say:

"The Georgia coaching staff is absolutely great. I love every single one of the coaches there."

Since Tom Crean has been in Athens, it seems like more and more elite-level prospects have taking notice in Georgia, and have better-appreciated the staff. That can be proven by last year's class, which ranked in the Top-15 nationally, and 2020 recruiting class that ranks in the Top-25. (The 2020 recruiting class still has one remaining spot at the moment.)

Nonetheless, Crean and his staff have also brought about a culture change for this basketball program, which is the increase in the desire to win and do more than just be an average SEC team. Prospects, like Jusaun Holt, are taking notice of that.

"I believe coach Crean wants to win. After the couple of visits I've taken, I noticed how focused he is and how bad he wants him and the team to be great."

Snagging another Top-100 prospect would certainly help Crean continue to build this program. 

As the 2020 class is down to its last few months, the 2021 cycle chatter will begin to heat up. And with the way that Tom Crean has recruited in his very short tenure at the University of Georgia, you can expect the Bulldogs to be in it for top tier guys, like Jusaun Holt, who currently doesn't have any timeline to his process.

"Whenever I feel like the time is right, that's when it will happen."

Holt is currently on a visit to Washington at the moment. We will update you when he plans on taking another visit to Georgia.

