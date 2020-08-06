DawgsDaily
Chazz Chambliss Talks His Commitment, Who is Next for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia has 11 firm commitments in the 2021 class, with 5 of those commits coming on the defensive side of the football. Chaz Chambliss is one of the leaders in that group on that defensive side. David Daniel is far and away the most vocal of the group, but Chambliss is doing quite a bit of work behind the scenes as well. 

SI.com's Matt Ray caught up with Chambliss recently at Carrolton high following practice to talk about why he chose Georgia and who could be up next for the Dawgs. 

"When all this virus thing started in the spring it really just showed how much they wanted me. The texts, the calls, my relationship with all the linebackers, the coaches, Coach Lanning, Coach Schumann, and the new coach, Coach Cochran." - Chambliss on how Georgia won him over 

Chambliss plays both inside and outside linebacker at Carrolton high school, but when he was asked about the way Georgia develops its players, he gave an indication about where he'd be playing in Georgia. 

"I mean their scheme they run, so many players play early. They played Nolan Smith as a freshman, they also played another freshman last year. Ojulari played early and he's probably going to leave in the next year because he's second-team All-SEC. Also, getting to learn underneath him is going to be awesome because of his stats and his stature already."

Chambliss is already plenty big for the physical demands of the SEC. He's 6'2, pushing 240 pounds so there's not much work he will need to do physically to be ready to play. It's going to be about learning the scheme and getting comfortable playing on the edge. 

David Daniel and Brock Vandagriff continue to be the most vocal leaders on both sides of the ball. Brock actually played a major role in Chambliss's decision to commit to Georgia. 

"I mean, I've known Brock since seventh grade. I talked with him a lot and then Brock Bowers I've talked with and he's somebody that we are also trying to get. And then also talking with David Daniel and Jonathan Jefferson from Douglasville." 

As for who Chambliss is after in the remainder of the 2021 class, he knows Mims is the big target on the board, but there are several others he's after as well. 

"Mims obviously, Brock is big on Mims because they have a great relationship. And also Kamari Lassiter, and we played a big role in getting Dylan (Fairchild). Dylan was a big one too."

Chambliss has big goals for himself this fall as well. He wants to be 6A Defensive Player of the Year and be the best leader he can be this fall for his team. 

Thanks to Matt Ray of Volunteer Country for completing the interview. 

