Chaz Chambliss — Nobody Recruits Him Harder Than Georgia Football

The 2021 football recruiting class is riddled with talented in-state commitments for the University of Georgia. Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and the rest of the staff are working hard to attempt to add Carrollton linebacker Chaz Chambliss to the haul of Peach State products. The Bulldog Maven on SI.com was able to catch up with Chambliss recently to discuss his recruitment and how the relationship with UGA is developing.

Chaz Chambliss shared that, "Georgia is recruiting me as hard, if not harder than anybody for sure." The 4-Star outside linebacker discussed the long relationship that he has been building with Georgia. "It started my freshman year. They offered me in the spring of my freshman year and it's just been building ever since. I've been continuing to build a relationship with Coach Lanning and Coach Smart."

Due to the Coronavirus impact on recruiting, Chambliss noted that the style of recruiting has changed as of late. "Things have gotten kind of more personal through FaceTime and Zoom meetings," said Chambliss. Chambliss has had multiple Zoom calls with Dan Lanning recently and also has been in communication with Coach Smart and Coach Cochran. "I talk to Georgia, multiple coaches, every single day" explained Chambliss.

The long-lasting relationship with the Georgia coaching staff would figure to play in favor of the Dawgs as Chambliss heads into the process of narrowing things down in his recruitment. On the narrowing down of his choices, Chambliss stated, "It's just going to come down to who is most interested in me as a player and person throughout this process, and it can be a long process over time. Once we are able to go on visits, I'm going to take my officials and narrow things down and if it feels right somewhere, I'll commit."

Chambliss will not be releasing a top group on social media, but rather is going to keep his top choices to himself and the first announcement that will come from the speedy edge defender will be his commitment. This is not surprising as Chambliss is known by many as a team-first guy that doesn't seek attention and is looking forward to the season with his Carrollton teammates as they make the jump to 6A football in a tremendously difficult region.

Chambliss's approach to recruiting fits his laid back style off the field as well. When Chambliss is not working on perfecting his craft on the gridiron, he can most likely be found out hunting and, or fishing somewhere. "I hunt about everything but ducks" Chambliss shared.

A team-first guy, with an easy-going personality, 4.4 shuttle quickness, and with the ideal frame to play on the edge and even drop back into a stack if need, what's not to like if you're a member of the Georgia coaching staff? The all-in approach in recruiting Chambliss will continue for the Dawgs coaching staff, but will it produce a commitment from the longtime Dawg target. Time will tell, but for certain someone is going to get a terrific all-around player and person in Chaz Chambliss.

