Cedric "CJ" Washington is the second commit in the 2022 class for the University of Georgia. The 6'2, 215-pound athlete from Cedartown, Georgia. He plays running back, defensive end, and linebacker for Cedartown high school and based off Glenn Schumann handling his recruitment, I would assume he's going to be playing inside linebacker for Georgia when he arrives in 2022.

Athleticism

He's a bonafide jumbo athlete. To be this big and playing running back is frightening for anybody that's going to have to play this kid over the next two years of his high school career. He's got great hips and first-step explosion with an absurd amount of play strength. The frame might lend itself to more of an inside backer role, but I loved the bend and burst he showed on the edge.

Then there's this, one of the more athletic things I've ever witnessed on tape:

Polish

There's little to no tape of him playing inside linebacker because he's playing mostly defensive end and running back up until this point in his high school career but you do know that the pursuit and power are on display. He plays with great pad level and based off the way he finds holes as a running back, rest assured he will be able to plug them as a linebacker on the next level.

Bottom line

I think this is a perfect MIKE linebacker for the Georgia system. At the beginning of his college career, he will likely be uncomfortable in coverage situations, but he will be able to fill in and stop the run very early on in his career. Think more Monty Rice than Nakobe Dean to start, with the ceiling of a sideline to sideline linebacker as his career progresses.

Additionally, you're clearly getting an extremely hard worker. He's cut from the same exact cloth that makes Nick Chubb such a great player and such a respected member of the Georgia alumni. That no-nonsense, just show up do the work, the extra work, and then leave without comment or discussion type of football player.

After all, this is a kid who not only has just 83 tweets on social media but who's banner on his Twitter profile reads "antisocial."

