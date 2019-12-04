Corey Wren de-commits from Georgia

Corey Wren committed to the University of Georgia back in June of this year, now just days before the Bulldogs are set to take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC championship game, the New Orleans native has re-opened his recruitment.

Wren is listed as an athlete and does a bit of everything for John Curtis high school out in Louisiana and was set to be a dynamic weapon for Georgia in the future.

Corey Wren released a statement on twitter tonight saying "After Talking to my family and my coaches, I will be re-opening my recruitment and looking deeper into programs. I would like to thank The University of Georgia coaching staff and their fan base for the amount of love and support shown during this process. I wish you all the best. Thank You!"

Wren's parting statement leaves one to believe that he will not be looking to re-commit to Georgia, and will look elsewhere.

Wren originally chose Georgia over Arizona State and a handful of other schools.

The announcement now drops Georgia down to just fifteen commits in the 2020 class and leaves Marcus Rosemy and Justin Robinson as the only wideouts in the class.

Georgia has the fewest commits of any team in the Top-25 rankings according to 247sports.com.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding names like Arian Smith, another speedy wide receiver that was actually running mates with Georgia track star, Matt Boling on the USA under-20 4X100 meter relay team that won nationals last year.

Sources say that Smith's recruitment revolves around Clemson and Georgia with Alabama having a shot as well.

Wren's decision today does leave room to question whether or not this was entirely his decision or if Georgia has something bigger in store in the near future.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.