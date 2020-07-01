DawgsDaily
Dallas Turner Commits to Alabama Football

BGilmer18

For the second consecutive day a high profile defensive player targeted by Georgia has made their college plans known. Dallas Turner, a 6'4" 235 pound defensive end out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Turner, like Tony Grimes who committed to UNC yesterday, is a prospect that the University of Georgia's program and coaching staff had heavily invested in. It was a two horse race between Alabama and Georgia for a large portion of Turner's recruitment, but ultimately Alabama and Nick Saban were able to convince Turner with their stellar record of producing NFL talent. Turner is also very driven about being an entrepreneur and having a successful business profile when life after football kicks in. Alabama really drove that home.

Georgia is deep on the defensive line. The Dawgs have talented players such as Travon Walker, Bill Norton, Tymon Mitchell, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, Jalen Carter, and Cameron Kinnie all listed as true defensive lineman. All of these prospects will be around for at least the 2020 and 2021 seasons, providing nobody transfers. Turner would have definitely been a nice addition to this group and would have been a versatile player in Georgia's scheme.

2021 commits Chaz Chambliss and Elijah Jeudy both have the size and strength to play with their hand in the dirt at defensive end if needed at UGA. For now, however, each figures to be in the stand up hybrid type role that Nolan Smith and Azeez Ojulari are in. Georgia is currently heavily pursing several high profile defensive linemen. Korey Foreman and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are two prospects that Georgia appears to be making strong pushes for at the moment. Due to the depth Georgia has now on the defensive front, and the limited numbers in this class, expect the recruiting strategy in 2021 to be about find one or two quality guys that fit the scheme and bring versatility.

